Ireland set to make changes with Osborne in line for start in Wales

IRELAND INTERIM HEAD coach Simon Easterby could bring exciting 23-year-old back Jamie Osborne into his side to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday in one of a handful of changes.

Jack Conan is in line to wear the number eight shirt in the injury-enforced absence of captain Caelan Doris, while Dan Sheehan is expected to start at hooker after Rónan Kelleher was ruled out.

But Easterby could make a few other tweaks to his starting XV for the visit to the Principality Stadium, with Osborne potentially coming into the team at fullback or in midfield.

Osborne has yet to feature in this Six Nations but has impressed in his five caps so far. He was used off the bench in midfield twice last autumn but all three of his starts for Ireland have come in the number 15 shirt, suggesting he is more likely to line out at fullback is he comes into the side this weekend.

Advertisement

Right wing Mack Hansen looks set to return to the starting team, having missed the win over Scotland two weekends ago due to a hamstring strain.

There may be another returning face in second row Joe McCarthy, who hasn’t featured in this championship yet. The powerful lock suffered a concussion just days before Ireland’s opening win over England but is now back available for selection.

Introducing McCarthy to the second row would mean one of James Ryan or Tadhg Beirne shifting to the Irish bench, with Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier expected to continue in the back row on either side of Conan.

It remains to be seen who captains Ireland in the absence of Doris, with assistant coach Andrew Goodman naming O’Mahony, Sheehan, Conan, Garry Ringrose, and Ryan as candidates earlier this week.

It seems as though Easterby and co. could opt against giving Jack Crowley a start at out-half for this clash against Wales, with 22-year-old Sam Prendergast set to retain the number 10 shirt following his player-of-the-match outing against Scotland.

If Osborne does start at fullback, it seems likely Ireland will go for a midfield pairing of Robbie Henshaw and Ringrose, with Bundee Aki possibly rotating out of the starting XV.

James Lowe is expected to continue on the left wing, while Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham may be the starting props again unless Easterby and co. have decided to give 24-year-old tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson a first Test start.

22-year-old loosehead prop Jack Boyle could make his Ireland debut off the bench in Cardiff on Saturday, while 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy is expected to be among the replacements.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 at 9am tomorrow morning.