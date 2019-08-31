This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings as Ryan roars back to help Ireland beat Wales

Tell us who stood out and who struggled to perform the day before Joe Schmidt picks his 31-man squad.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 4:49 PM
31 minutes ago 5,210 Views 35 Comments
https://the42.ie/4789906

JOE SCHMIDT’S IRELAND got back to winning ways with a 17-22 victory over an under-strength Welsh side in Cardiff. 

You can read our match report from the Principality here, or tell us how you think the players did below.

Will Addison

6Our Rating

Seemed to be a long way down the pecking order before today, but showed good footwork, inventive running angles and good aerial presence from fullback. If this was an audition, he will be frustrated that it was curtailed by a head knock early in the second half and he was replaced twice by Garry Ringrose after that.

6

Andrew Conway

8Our Rating

Sensational jinking run and cleverly timed pass created the opening try for Stockdale. Unlucky not to get more change from his aerial challenges, but consistenly proving himself to be the best option outside of Schmidt's first-choice back three - if not worthy of breaking in.

6

Chris Farrell

6Our Rating

Looked terrific as a 12 against Italy, but back in his favoured position Farrell struggled to replicate that form. Seemed to struggle with the low-octane nature of the warm-up and his handling let him down on some occasions when he did try to get Ireland a gainline.

6

Bundee Aki

8Our Rating

Brought his typical powerful energy to Ireland's midfield. Forced impressive tackle busts. Unlucky not to force a try for Garry Ringrose when he was pinged for a tackle in the air.

6

Jacob Stockdale

7Our Rating

Under immense pressure after Twickenham, but overcame a shaky start to ground two first-half tries, the second of which showcased him at his best. Agile enough to reach the loose ball, powerful enough to out-pace all-comers and finish the chance.

6

Jack Carty

8Our Rating

Given man of the match by Channel 4's Shane WIlliams. Appeared understandably tentative early on on his first Test start, but his early kicks at goal and a deliciious line-break quickly steadied his nerve.  Good defensive positioning and showed a glimpse of the variety he can bring in attack to keep the red jerseys guessing. 

6

Kieran Marmion

7Our Rating

Helped ensure Carty had a steady combination to work in. And once Ireland were settled he set a nice tempo in attack, even bringing some Connacht-eque, loose expansive attacks to Schmidt's side.

6

 

Dave Kilcoyne

8Our Rating

Rubber-stamped his place as the best alternative to Cian Healy with solid scrummaging, hard effective tackles and, of course, that explosive carrying. Day ended earlier than planned with a HIA, but if fit he will be in the 23 to face Scotland.

6

Niall Scannell

7Our Rating

Joe Schmidt wanted set-piece solidity and Scannell is as close to a guarantee of that as you can get. Played his part in a dominant scrum and was assured at line-out time while also contibuting solid hits in defence.

6

John Ryan

7Our Rating

Didn't put a foot wrong and kept Ireland's scrum moving forward. A solid alternative to Tadhg Furlong, who replaced him after 50 minutes.

6

Iain Henderson

7Our Rating

Got through a serious amoung of defensive work and played his part in getting the line-out back on track.

6

James Ryan

8Our Rating

We all knew things would be better with the young Leinster monster in harness and so it proved. The lock's physicality in contact and excellent line-speed set the tone for a dominant Irish display.

6

Tadhg Beirne

6Our Rating

Would have hoped to stake a moer impactful claim on his return to Wales, but didn't make any major attention-grabbing carries or hits.  Plugged away manfully at unsung duties none-the-less.

6

Peter O'Mahony

7Our Rating

Steady if not spectacular for the captain. Playing out of position, but maintained his consistent work-rate throughout to give Ireland the edge.

6

 

Jack Conan

7Our Rating

First game out in green this season and looked like a man fully up to speed. A muscular presence in assisting tackles for Ireland with nine to his own name.

6

Replacements

Rory Best

6Our Rating

HIs role in this team was under the microscope all week and Best responded by digging in and adding grit to Ireland's pack to ensure they retained control of this Test. Camera zoomed in on him after the penalty try was scored, but he will be more pleased with his efforts in the maul defence and turnover that followed minutes later.

6

Andrew Porter

5Our Rating

In for Kilcoyne and picked up immediately where the Munster man left off, forcing a scrum penalty and bringing a carrying presence that is very hard to stop.

 

6

 

Tadhg Furlong

6Our Rating

A hell of a boost to give any side from the replacements. Kept the scrum firmly in Ireland's favour and that sucked the life out of Welsh momentum.

6

Luke McGrath

5Our Rating

Came on with 21 to go and didn't get as much attacking opportunities as he would have liked, but his coach will be thrilled at the last ditch try-saving tackle he made on Elliot Dee.

6

Garry Ringrose

4Our Rating

So versatile he was an option to play at out-half today, but instead wound up on the wing. Unlucky to have his fine finish called back, but at fault for Patchell try after a weak tackle on the jinking out-half.

6

Dave Kearney

4Our Rating

Replaced Jacob Stockdale at half-time and had to shift in and out of the fullback slot, so far from ideal conditions to make an impact. Should have trusted his inside man rather than bite for the Owen Lane try. 

6

Devin Toner and Jordi Murphy not on long enough to be rated.

The42 Team

Read next:

