Familiar problems plague Ireland against Wallabies

WONDERWALL RANG OUT after a relieved Irish side somehow ground out a three-point win against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies. It felt fitting, Andy Farrell’s favourite band soundtracking his final act as Ireland boss before he heads off to take charge of the Lions.

There were smiles all round and pats on the back but this was not the sign-off Farrell wanted. Ireland finished their November campaign with a narrow win but they sure made hard work it.

This was another flat performance, another day where Ireland failed to hit to heights they’ve previously set under Farrell, and another day that will invite questions about the direction in which this team is heading. Ireland hung in to force the win and will take pride in their resolve, but they will need to be much better if they are to defend their Six Nations title next year.

The bottom line is that it just has not happened for Ireland this month. Farrell’s men never really got going against New Zealand. They were excellent for 40 minutes against Argentina but saw their performance slide in the second half. A much-changed Ireland team were markedly better in putting eight tries on Fiji, but the Pacific Islanders were poor on the day.

Today’s game to mark the 150th anniversary of the IRFU was meant to be the best performance of the lot, a chance to finish this window on a positive note before Farrell hands the keys to Simon Easterby. Instead Ireland were plagued by the problems that have stretched out across the month. You can’t have an off-day in three of four November games and not be concerned.

The first half alone saw Ireland make 16 handling errors and concede 12 turnovers. Those numbers would rise to 28 and 20 respectively by the game’s end. A spirited Australia team made a proper contest of it but a better side would have really punished Ireland.

Farrell will have been utterly frustrated with the opening quarter in particular, a period where Ireland spent most of the game in the Australia half while failing to get the scoreboard moving. The ball kept dropping to ground. Ireland repeatedly messed up at the lineout. Time and again they got into the right positions before their execution failed them.

Across that sticky start Finlay Bealham twice dropped passes he should have held. James Lowe got his wires crossed with Rónan Kelleher and sent a pass out of touch. Joe McCarthy knocked on as he barrelled towards the posts.

Up in the West Stand, Paul O’Connell’s notebook filled up quickly. An Ireland lineout was cleverly intercepted by Rob Valetini on the ground before Ireland made a total mess of another – Kelleher’s low throw bouncing into Wallaby hands after an apparent miscommunication. The hooker would be frustrated again when Ireland couldn’t execute a lineout in the Australia 22 shortly before half-time. Those lineout issues have been rumbling along for too long now.

This was the clunky play Ireland had been so keen to eradicate.

Yet at the centre of it all, Sam Prendergast was arguably Ireland’s best player in that opening half. The 21-year-old didn’t lose his composure despite the struggles his attack were experiencing. He kept trying to push things, kept delaying his pass while carrying to the line – getting dumped on his backside more than once as a result. He was a bounce of a ball away from a brilliant 50:22. On just his third Test appearance and still learning the ropes at this level, he looked comfortable.

Many of this team will be frustrated with how the last few weeks have played out but Prendergast will be happy with his early work in the green jersey.

Sam Prendergast had some bright moments. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Josh van der Flier can also be pleased with his lot and has been Ireland’s standout player across this window. The flanker was excellent again today and provided Ireland’s only points of the first half, powering through two Wallaby tacklers to score from close range. It started with an Ireland lineout. When it clicks, it’s still this team’s best point of attack.

Van der Flier’s intervention arrived after Ireland had slipped 10-0 behind, Max Jorgensen scoring out wide after Prendergast’s last-ditch attempt denied Andrew Kellaway on the opposite wing. By half time, Australia led by five, and a underwhelmed home crowd headed for the bars.

Ireland had 40 minutes to change the narrative on their campaign. Would this be an autumn of regret and frustration, or one that saw them dig deep to finish on a high? In the end it landed somewhere between the two.

Prendergast led the charge after the break. He wasn’t long back on the pitch before he was picking himself off it again, another delayed pass inviting a thumping hit on halfway. He lifted himself from the grass and looked to the skies, sending an aerial bomb out for Keenan to chase. The fullback gathered in the Australia 22 and a penalty allowed Prendergast go the corner.

The lineout was smooth and Ireland sent Caelan Doris through under the posts. 13-13. Prendergast converted and Ireland led for the first time with 30 to play.

Hugo Keenan is tackled by Andrew Kellaway. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

That should have been the catalyst but Ireland couldn’t kick on, the influence of their half-backs fading as the pack struggled to get on top. Instead, Noah Lolesio twice added three points from the tee .

Ireland entered the final quarter four points down and in need of a lift. With 15 left Farrell changed his half-backs, sending in Craig Casey and Jack Crowley for Jamison Gibson-Park and Prendergast.

The changes added momentum. Gus McCarthy was held up over the tryline. Crowley sent a smart grubber for Lowe to chase, earning a lineout on the Wallabies’ 5m line. The maul drove forward again and this time McCarthy got the ball down. He’s been one of the big winners this month. Crowley’s conversion made the cushion three points. The Munster player’s impact will keep the out-half debate rumbling along over the winter months, and should be encouraging for Farrell. Crowley responded well to what has been a challenging month.

The next time we see Ireland play Simon Easterby will be the man calling the shots, making the big decisions, and feeling the consequences. The job looks a little more complicated than it did when Farrell’s Lions break was first confirmed.