Crowley's impact helps Ireland to squeeze past Schmidt's Wallabies

Ireland 22

Australia 19

IRELAND HAD HOPED to save their best for last this autumn and while that wasn’t the case, they made it three wins from four as they edged past Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

It wasn’t the kind of resounding performance they wanted, nowhere near it, but they showed their mettle to win this battle in the closing 10 minutes and ensure that Andy Farrell heads off on Lions duty having concluded with victory.

A poor first half meant Ireland were 13-5 down at the break and they made hard work of it in the second too, with Schmidt’s Wallabies making their lives difficult in a highly creditable display.

But Ireland had just about enough to finish the stronger.

If there was ever any doubt about Jack Crowley’s toughness, this was a reminder of his class.

The 24-year-old had to wait for his chance to impact off the bench and it must have been frustrating to watch an error-strewn, edgy performance but Crowley strode onto the pitch in the 66th minute alongside Craig Casey and instantly added energy.

Their impact helped Ireland towards what was the game-winning try from sub hooker Gus McCarthy in the 73rd minute. This wasn’t just about the Cork out-half, of course, but it must have been a pleasing finale to this autumn window.

Cian Healy becomes Ireland's all-time record caps holder. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Schmidt came close masterminding a win against his former team for the second time in just over a year. He was an assistant coach with New Zealand for last year’s World Cup quarter-final win against Farrell’s side, this time he was in charge of a gritty, smart Wallabies team.

Ireland were dominated at the breakdown as the Australians regularly pounced for momentum-winning turnovers, with out-half Noah Lolesio kicking four penalties and converting Max Jorgensen’s first-half try in a tidy performance.

Ultimately, the Aussies didn’t have enough attacking chances to do enough damage and though they clung on time after time against the Irish attack, they cracked in the endgame.

There were fireworks and a big sense occasion leading up to kick-off on the IRFU’s 150th anniversary celebration but the sheer number of errors ultimately led to a fairly muted atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium. That said, the roars in the second half were almighty.

Cian Healy became Ireland’s new all-time record caps holder with his 134th Ireland appearance off the bench in the closing stages when Farrell’s men were chasing.

21-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast, handed another big opportunity at number 10, had some good moments for Ireland as he showed his promise again. Collectively, Farrell’s team didn’t fire consistently enough despite scoring three close-range tries through Josh van der Flier, captain Caelan Doris, and hooker Gus McCarthy.

Bundee Aki is wrapped up by the Wallabies. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The atmosphere drained out of the stadium after an early series of scrum resets but Ireland had a fine chance to score when the ball finally got back in play after they were awarded a free-kick at the set-piece.

Prendergast’s fizzing wide pass sent fullback Hugo Keenan racing into space and it looked like he would score as he then stepped back infield, only to knock-on with the tryline in sight.

Advertisement

Wallabies back row Rob Valetini made a clever intercept of Ireland’s lineout play a minute later, then Finlay Bealham knocked-on under little pressure in the Ireland half, inviting the visitors to have a shot.

They threatened to score with their first real attack as tighthead Taniela Tupuo made a halfbreak and found Valetini, but his offload was loose. The Wallabies still got three points as TMO Eric Gauzins showed referee Andrea Piardi a head-on-head tackle by Joe McCarthy on Valetini, allowing Noah Lolesio to open the scoring.

Ireland’s inaccuracy only grew from there. Bealham had his second knock-on, this time in the Aussie 22, before Farrell’s men squandered three lineout attacks in three minutes. First, they blew the set-piece itself, then Lowe threw a poor pass, then Valetini jackaled for a breakdown turnover penalty.

You sensed Ireland would be punished for their profligacy and the Wallabies duly scored on their next visit to the Irish 22. Prendergast initially did well to deny Andrew Kellaway a try in the right corner after a clever play saw scrum-half Jake Gordon kick directly off the lineout for Joseph Suaalii to cause havoc in the air against Robbie Henshaw and Keenan, winning the ball back.

Max Jorgensen on his way to a first-half try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Wallabies stayed calm after Prendergast’s try saver, as Lolesio and Tom Wright swung the ball wide left for wing Max Jorgensen to finish.

They led 10-0 with a quarter of the game gone and the Aviva quiet.

However, Ireland mustered a response after Valetini dropped the restart and then led with his elbow into Mack Hansen after regathering. Following a TMO review, Prendergast went for a tap and break into the corner but Piardi called him back.

Ireland went into the right corner, won a maul penalty, went back again and scored. They played off the top second time around, Doris carrying in midfield, Hansen having a surge, then Josh van der Flier smashing through Kellaway and Nick Frost to finish.

Prendergast was wide with the kickable conversion and the try failed to really settle Ireland.

They continued to make error after error despite being granted plentiful lineout attacks. Lowe and Kelleher had a mix up wide on the left as the former’s pass flew straight into touch, McCarthy knocked on close to the tryline after a promising build-up, and Lowe had a basic knock-on on another occasion.

Again, you felt Ireland would pay the price and they nearly did with another Aussie try as captain Harry Wilson broke out from deep and found Frost before Fraser McReight made further ground. The Wallabies kicked in behind and Robbie Henshaw had to strain very sinew in his body to win the race back and dot down for an Irish goal line drop out.

Josh van der Flier dots down for Ireland. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Tupou then intercepted smartly as Ireland tries to use Schmidt’s classic dummy loop play against him and though Prendergast got back to pinch the Aussie tighthead’s offload, the Wallabies followed up for a breakdown turnover penalty. Lolesio made it 13-5.

There was still plenty of time for more Irish errors. Keenan knocked-on after winning back a Prendergast bomb, Ireland botched a lineout seven metres out, and Bealham was penalised for a late tackle. The first half ending in fitting fashion as Lowe stepped into touch when Ireland had one last attacking chance.

Ireland simply had to come out of the interval with a pep in their step and they started the second half well as their phase-play attack yielded a penalty when James Slipper failed to roll away. From straight in front, Prendergast slotted the three points from 40 metres out for 13-8.

An excellent Prendergast cross-field kick soon found Lowe in space out on the left and though that promising passage ended with Lowe spilling Henshaw’s pass in the Aussie 22, the Irish crowd appreciated seeing more energy and incision.

Ireland went to the air on their next two attacks, Keenan winning back Prendergast’s garryowen in thrilling fashion on the second which led to a penalty against McReight.

The home side went into the left corner this time and took their chance in clinical fashion. Henshaw thundered at the line on first phase before captain Doris strode around the corner to barge over under the posts. Prendergast tacked on the extras and Ireland led for the first time in the 50th minute at 15-13.

Caelan Doris scored Ireland's second try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

But again, Ireland went back to error-making ways immediately after scoring as McCarthy knocked on in his own half.

Another turnover win from Beirne appeared to have got them out of trouble but Ireland were slow to hit the breakdown and the Wallabies had another jackal penalty to kick into the Irish 22. Tom O’Toole, just on the pitch, then failed to release after a tackle and the Wallabies nudged back in front via Lolesio’s penalty.

Farrell had begun to empty his bench as the likes of O’Toole, Garry Ringrose, Peter O’Mahony, and Iain Henderson were sent into the fray. Ringrose had one dangerous dart at the line but the Wallabies looked increasingly comfortable in defence.

Ireland went back to their kicking game but Prendergast put too much distance on two up-and-unders in quick succession, the Wallabies marking both.

Lolesio got another shot at goal in the 63rd minute after McReight pounced for another breakdown turnover on another ineffective Irish lineout attack. From 47 metres out, the Aussie out-half nailed it and the Wallabies led 19-15.

Ireland simply had to find a response, instead they came up with another lineout error just outside the Wallabies’ 22.

With 13 minutes left, Farrell sent on Munster halfbacks Craig Casey and Jack Crowley, who added instant energy only for Ireland to lose the ball yet again at a breakdown in the Australian 22.

Hugo Keenan wins the ball for Ireland. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland turned down a gimme three points in the 71st minute and went into the left corner again instead, nearly vindicating the decision as they surged towards the line only for replacement hooker Gus McCarthy to be held up over the tryline.

Crowley continued to have a snappy impact and his grubber down the left forced the Wallabies fullback Wright to carry into touch for another five-metre lineout in the 73rd minute.

This time, Ireland delivered.

The maul fired up and 21-year-old McCarthy had a handy finish at the tail of a potent set-piece effort. Crowley made no mistake with his conversion, a key kick to give Ireland a three-point lead.

Ireland had to battle for the remaining minutes but they forced one final turnover with the clock in the red. The celebrations were a mixture of relief and joy.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Gus McCarthy

Conversions: Sam Prendergast [1 from 2], Jack Crowley [1 from 1]

Penalties: Sam Prendergast [1 from 1]

Australia scorers:

Tries: Max Jorgensen

Conversions: Noah Lolesio [1 from 1]

Penalties: Noah Lolesio [4 from 4]