Big news for Pauw's Ireland as three remaining Euro qualifiers set for later this year

The Girls in Green will face Germany in September and December, and Ukraine in October.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 27 May 2020, 1:49 PM
The Ireland team huddle before facing Greece.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

VERA PAUW’S IRELAND will play their three remaining European Championship qualifiers later this year.

Currently top of Group I, the Girls in Green are facing into three crunch clashes as they hope to reach a first-ever major tournament, with match dates confirmed by the FAI this afternoon.

Ireland will face top seeds and group favourites Germany away on 19 September before travelling to Ukraine on 23 October. Their last qualifier will see them welcome the Germans to these shores on 1 December.

The postponed 2021 Uefa Women’s European Championship finals will take place in England in July 2022. Dutchwoman Pauw will remain at the Irish helm despite enforced changes to the women’s international football calendar.

While Ireland sit unbeaten on top of Group I, they have played a game more than Germany — who they were originally due to face on 11 April and again in September.

After two wins over Montenegro, a massive victory over second seeds Ukraine and four points earned against Greece, Ireland can now focus on a September restart.

With the group winners and three best second-placed sides qualifying automatically for the 2022 Euros and the six other runners-up heading for play-offs next year, Pauw’s side are certainly in good stead ahead of their final three games.

Full match details are yet to be announced.

