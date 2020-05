Current stars Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Megan Campbell and Megan Connolly. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THIS QUIZ IS exactly it says on the tin.

10 screengrabs from current and former Ireland women’s internationals’ Wikipedia pages showing the clubs they’ve played for. Four options below, and you pick which player you think it is.

Simple, right? Or maybe not…

Louise Quinn Áine O'Gorman

Stephanie Roche Diane Caldwell Ciara Grant Emma Byrne

Yvonne Tracy Niamh Fahey Denise O'Sullivan Ruesha Littlejohn

Clare Shine Megan Connolly Sharon Boyle Seana Cooke

Claire Scanlan Olivia O'Toole Diane Caldwell Fiona O'Sullivan

Amber Barrett Louise Quinn Courtney Brosnan Leanne Kiernan

Heather Payne Niamh Farrelly Karen Duggan Julie-Ann Russell

Áine O'Gorman Niamh Reid Burke Grace Moloney Harriet Scott

Tyler Toland Rianna Jarrett Megan Campbell Katie McCabe

Chloe Mustaki Megan Connolly Clare Shine Keeva Keenan

Ruesha Littlejohn Savannah McCarthy Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like basketball? Share your result: Share

