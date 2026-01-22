Ireland women continue unbeaten start to T20 World Cup Qualifier

IRELAND WOMEN PREVAILED over an energetic USA side by 16 runs to continue momentum in their search for T20 World Cup qualification in the mountain kingdom of Nepal.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis hit 42 for the second match in a row as the Girls in Green began explosively with Lewis and Amy Hunter reaching 27 from the first 19 balls. However, two wickets in two balls rocked the Irish side and Leah Paul joined her captain to stabilise the innings.

The pair put on 77 for the third wicket before Lewis feathered a ball through to the keeper – Paul, though, was determined to take up the mantle and hit her third T20I half-century from 40 balls.

The Irish innings eventually finished on 154-7 from 20 overs, boosted by Rebecca Stokell and Arlene Kelly taking 14 off the last over.

Advertisement

The response started confidently with the Americans powering their way to 42-1 in the fifth over. However, four wickets in the subsequent five overs stymied their charge to what would have been an upset win. The chief destroyer for Ireland was Arlene Kelly with 4-20, while Aimee Maguire claimed 2-26 and Ava Canning 2-11.

A late 41 off 30 balls by Ritu Singh injected a brief concern for Gaby Lewis and her troops, but the target proved just elusive enough and Ireland prevailed by 16 runs.

Ireland’s next match is on Saturday against Bangladesh.

Match summary:

Ireland 154-7 (20 overs; L Paul 67, G Lewis 42; T Norris 3-10)

154-7 (20 overs; L Paul 67, G Lewis 42; T Norris 3-10) USA 138-8 (20 overs; R Singh 41; A Kelly 4-20)

Ireland won by 16 runs

Report courtesy of Cricket Ireland