Ireland Women denied by USA in bronze medal match in Sydney

IRELAND WOMEN HAD to be content with a fourth-place finish for a third tournament in a row as New Zealand did the double at the Sevens World Series in Sydney.

After beating Fiji in Saturday’s quarter-finals, Aiden McNulty’s once again found themselves facing into a titanic battle against New Zealand in the semis.

Advertisement

New Zealand ran out 32-0 winners on home soil in Hamilton a week ago, and were every bit as clinical the second time around, Shiray Kaka’s hat-trick propelling them to a 41-0 win.

The Black Ferns Sevens were just as impressive in the final against France, winning 35-0 to take their third straight tournament title in the series.

Ireland’s hopes of taking home the minor honours were dashed by the USA later on Sunday morning, Kathy Baker’s late try not enough to avoid a 12-5 defeat in the bronze medal final.

With France finishing as runners-up, they leapfrog Ireland who drop to fifth in the overall standings, just outside the four automatic Olympic qualification places for Paris 2024.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The next stop on the women’s series takes place in Vancouver from 3-5 March.

In the men’s tournament, Ireland finished sixth following a 24-12 defeat against Samoa in their final match, and remain ninth in the overall standings ahead of the Los Angeles Sevens (25-26 February).

The men’s title also went to New Zealand, who beat South Africa 38-0 in the tournament final.