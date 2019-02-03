Ireland Rugby 7s make history in Sydney with fourth place finish at World Series

THE IRISH WOMEN’S Rugby Sevens made history in Sydney this weekend, securing their highest ever World Series finish.

Tries from Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe helped Anthony Eddy’s side overcome Spain 22-7 on Saturday to book their place in the final four for the very first time.

Ireland would fall short against hosts Australia 24-12 before suffering a second defeat against the USA vying for the bronze medal.

Their progression to the semi-finals was the furthest any Irish side had ever come in the World Series, with two of Eddy’s players – Higgins and Lucy Mulhall — being named in the competition’s Dream Team for 2019.

Murphy Crowe also starred throughout the tournament, scoring an impressive nine tries, while 17-year-old Connacht flyer Beibhinn Parsons marked her Series debut with a try over the weekend too.

Parsons the became the youngest ever Ireland international when she played in November Tests against the USA and England before celebrating her 17th birthday.

Ireland Women’s Squad (Sydney 7s 2019)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC & Shannon RFC/Munster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC & Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Anna McGann (Old Belvedere & UCD RFC/Leinster)

Emily Lane (Mallow RFC/Munster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) Captain

Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)

Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland 7s Programme)

Béibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC / Connacht)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

