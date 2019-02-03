This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland Rugby 7s make history in Sydney with fourth place finish at World Series

Two Irish players also featured in the 2019 World Series Dream Team for their performances in Australia.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,264 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4474333
Anthony Eddy's side secured a historic fourth place finish.
Image: Irish Rugby Twitter
Anthony Eddy's side secured a historic fourth place finish.
Anthony Eddy's side secured a historic fourth place finish.
Image: Irish Rugby Twitter

THE IRISH WOMEN’S Rugby Sevens made history in Sydney this weekend, securing their highest ever World Series finish.

Tries from Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe helped Anthony Eddy’s side overcome Spain 22-7 on Saturday to book their place in the final four for the very first time.

Ireland would fall short against hosts Australia 24-12 before suffering a second defeat against the USA vying for the bronze medal.

Their progression to the semi-finals was the furthest any Irish side had ever come in the World Series, with two of Eddy’s players –  Higgins and Lucy Mulhall — being named in the competition’s Dream Team for 2019.

Murphy Crowe also starred throughout the tournament, scoring an impressive nine tries, while 17-year-old Connacht flyer Beibhinn Parsons marked her Series debut with a try over the weekend too.

Parsons the became the youngest ever Ireland international when she played in November Tests against the USA and England before celebrating her 17th birthday.

Ireland Women’s Squad (Sydney 7s 2019)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC & Shannon RFC/Munster)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC & Mullingar RFC/Leinster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
Brittany Hogan (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)
Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 
Anna McGann (Old Belvedere & UCD RFC/Leinster)
Emily Lane (Mallow RFC/Munster)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) Captain
Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)
Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland 7s Programme)
Béibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC / Connacht)
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie