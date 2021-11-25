Captain Delany stars as Ireland power past the Dutch in Cricket World Cup qualifier

CAPTAIN LAURA DELANY produced a star performance as the Ireland women’s cricket team powered past the Netherlands in their ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

After losing out to the West Indies on Tuesday, Ed Joyce’s side stormed to a 199 (41.5 overs) to 170 (48 overs) victory today at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare today.

Delany struck 75 from 75 balls and claimed 1-24 from 10 overs in a masterful display which saw her pick up the Player of the Match award.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first for the second consecutive game in the tournament, Ireland’s openers Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul got Ireland off to a strong start second back-to-back half-century opening stand.

With the score on 61-1 in the 13th over, Ireland’s batters were seemingly well set to push on for a big score, but similar to the West Indies game, Ireland lost wickets in clusters – with four wickets tumbling in the next five overs and Ireland teetering on 85-5.

Delany and Eimear Richardson combined to lead the fightback for the Irish. Their 85-run sixth wicket partnership broken by leg-spinner Silver Siegers, with Richardson (27) falling leg before trying to sweep a quicker delivery.

Delany struck her third international half-century in the 50-over format from just 47 balls, and looked to push on further after the loss of Richardson. The skipper punched two boundaries through the covers and looked to be ready to accelerate further until she played around her pad to Siegers to also fall leg before for 75 off 75 balls.

Siegers then cleaned up the tail, finishing with figures of 4-24, and Ireland was all out for 199 in the 42nd over.

Orla Prendergast started well with the ball, removing opener Juliet Post with an in-swinger that knocked back the off stump, but Babette de Leede (34) and Sterre Kalis (47) stabilised the innings with a 59-run second-wicket stand.

With the score on 139-2 in the 39th over, the Irish capitalised on a Dutch error. In all, eight wickets fell for just 31 runs in just over eight overs.

Richardson wrapped up the Netherlands innings with her first wicket of the day, as Ireland prepare for their final Group Stage game against Sri Lanka on Monday

Ireland’s next match is on Monday at the same venue against Sri Lanka.

Ireland 199 (41.5 overs: L Delany 75, G Lewis 46, E Richardson 27; S Siegers 4-24)

Netherlands 170 (48 overs: R Rijke 56; O Prendergast 4-24, L Delany 1-24)