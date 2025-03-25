Ireland Women's squad announced for ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier

IRELAND WOMEN’S CRICKET HAVE announced a squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier tournament.

The 15-player squad, captained by Gaby Lewis, departs for a training camp in Dubai on 28 March.

After warm-up games against West Indies and Thailand, they begin their campaign against Pakistan on 9 April with games following against West Indies (11 April), Bangladesh (15 April), Thailand (15 April) and Scotland on 18 April.

The qualifier tournament is a six-team event in round-robin format. The top two teams will then qualify for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be played in September 2025.

The Ireland Women’s Head coach, Ed Joyce, said, “This tournament will be a great challenge for testing the depth of the senior squad, while we manage a number of player injuries that have been sustained over the last several months.

“Given the volume of matches and upcoming tournaments, there is a need to develop a wider talent pool of players ready to step up and cope with the demands of international cricket.”

Some new faces are included on the trip, including Coleraine finger-spinner Kia McCartney on her first senior tour, with leg-spinner Cara Murray returning.

Sophie MacMahon and Louise Little will also return after missing out on recent squads, and batter Amy Hunter returns from injury.

Ireland squad

Gaby Lewis (captain), Orla Prendergast (vice-captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray, Leah Paul.