Wafer out for Ireland as Bemand names squad for Scotland test

AOIFE WAFER HAS lost her race for fitness ahead of this Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland due to a knee injury picked up during last weekend’s win at Rodney Parade.

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland squad as they chase their third away win of the campaign.

Bemand has included two uncapped players in his Match Day Squad for Saturday, as Munster’s Aoife Corey and Jane Clohessy are in line for their Ireland debuts.

Corey is named to start at full-back having been called into the squad on the back of impressive performances for the Clovers in the Celtic Challenge, while second row Clohessy – the daughter of former Ireland international Peter – also earns her opportunity in green as she’s named among the replacements.

Corey starts in a back three alongside Amee-Leigh Costigan and Vicky Elmes Kinlan, who is set for her first Guinness Women’s Six Nations start having come off the bench in the last two outings against England and Wales.

It is an unchanged midfield pairing for Round 5 as Enya Breen and Aoife Dalton continue at inside and outside centre respectively, while Dannah O’Brien and Molly Scuffil-McCabe are retained in the half-backs.

In the pack, Niamh O’Dowd returns to fitness to start in the front row alongside Neve Jones and Linda Djougang, while Ruth Campbell and Fiona Tuite are in the engine room, allowing Dorothy Wall to shift to blindside flanker in a back row alongside captain McMahon and number eight Brittany Hogan.

On the bench, Cliodhna Moloney, Sadhbh McGrath, Christy Haney, the uncapped Clohessy and Claire Boles provide the forward reinforcements, with backs Emily Lane, Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood completing Ireland’s 23.

Ireland

Aoife Corey, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Dannah O’Brien, Molly Suffil-McCabe; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang, Ruth Campbell, Fiona Tuite, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements

Cliodhna Moloney, Sadhbh McGrath, Christy Haney, Jane Clohessy, Claire Boles, Emily Lane, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood.