Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Six uncapped players included in Ireland squad for Test match against Wales

The sides will meet at the UCD Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,176 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4881604
Ireland will take on Wales on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ireland will take on Wales on Sunday.
Ireland will take on Wales on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD Coach Adam Griggs has named six uncapped players in the national squad ahead of their Test match against Wales on Sunday at the UCD Bowl [KO, 1pm].

Leinster quintet Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony, Hannah O’Connor, Katie O’Dwyer and Niamh Ní Dhroma have all made the cut for the 24-player selection.

Munster and Ireland Sevens international Dorothy Wall is the other uncapped player who has been included in the squad.

Ireland come into this game on the back of two training weekends in Scotland and France, where they had games against their Scottish and French counterparts.

A number of experienced players have also been named in the Irish squad, including Eimear Considine, Sene Naoupu and captain Ciara Griffin.

“The camps in Scotland and France were invaluable,” says Griggs following the squad announcement, “it gave us a chance to get quality time together as a squad and feed more information in to the players about how we want to go about playing and performing this season.

“We were able to travel with a larger playing panel for each camp which gave all the players named in our initial squad the opportunity to put their hand up for selection, which has driven our standards and made sure there’s been high quality competition for places in this Test match squad named.

“Ultimately we have picked a strong squad with a good mix of youth and experience who we feel can go out and deliver against Wales.”

Ireland squad v Wales, 2019 November International Match, UCD Bowl, Sunday, November 10

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/Leinster) *
Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Laura Feely (Galweigians/Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/Leinster) *
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster) *
Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigians/Connacht)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)
Dorothy Wall (Fethard & District/Munster) *
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (vice-capt)
Niamh Ní Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

