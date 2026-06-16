Ireland women's fixtures released for Autumn WXV Global Series

THE UPCOMING FIXTURES for the inaugural WXV Global Series have been confirmed, with Scott Bemand’s Ireland Women’s side hoping to build on a very successful Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign.

The new tournament will see the top 12 teams in the world playing in a home and away touring system during the September and October international window.

They have landed two home games to start their campaign as they host USA and Japan in September before travelling to face South Africa in a two-match series in October.

The first game is on 20 September when they host USA in the first Women’s Test match in Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Galway’s Dexcom Stadium will host the visit of Japan on 27 September.

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A week later, they will also face Japan in another, separate Test match at Virgin Media Park, Cork, on 3 October.

Athlone Stadium in Cape Town will then host the first Women’s Test series between South Africa and Ireland as the sides go head-to-head on consecutive weekends on Saturday, 24 October and Saturday, 31 October.

The two teams have only ever met once before, with Ireland winning 37-0 in their meeting at the 2006 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Canada.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Head Coach Bemand said, “We’re delighted to have our Autumn schedule confirmed, with five Test matches forming an important part of our ongoing development and growth as we look to build on the Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign and continue to grow our Green Wave.

“We’re really excited by the opportunities these fixtures present for the squad. Japan and the USA are quality international teams who will challenge us in different ways, and those experiences are invaluable as we continue to grow and develop. We look forward to welcoming them to Ireland.”

Kick off times and broadcast details for Ireland’s home matches in Dublin, Galway and Cork will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland Fixtures

WXV Global Series

Sunday, 20 September: Ireland v USA, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

Sunday, 27 September: Ireland v Japan, Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Test Match

Saturday, 3 October: Ireland v Japan, Virgin Media Park, Cork

WXV Global Series

Saturday, 24 October: South Africa v Ireland, Athlone Stadium, Cape Town (3pm local time/2pm Irish time)

Saturday, 31 October: South Africa v Ireland, Athlone Stadium, Cape Town (3pm local time/2pm Irish time).