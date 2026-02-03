FIVE NEW PLAYERS have been added to the Ireland XV squad ahead of Friday night’s meeting with England A at Thomond Park [KO 7.15pm, Premier Sport].
Jack Aungier, Fiachna Barrett, Harry Sheridan, Fineen Wycherley and Ethan Coughlan all joined Cullie Tucker’s squad as the group gathered in Limerick on Monday morning.
As previously confirmed, Ciaran Frawley, Billy Bohan and Bryn Ward have also come into the group having trained with Andy Farrell’s senior squad in Portugal last week.
Sam Illo, Oli Jager, Diarmuid Mangan and Ben Murphy have been ruled out of Friday’s game, while Jude Postlethwaite and Darragh Murray have remaining in Paris ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France on Thursday night.
Leinster’s Max Deegan is captain of the Ireland XV squad, with Tucker assisted by forwards coach John Muldoon, defence coach Sean O’Brien and attack coach Mark Sexton.
Aungier and Coughlan among new players added to Ireland XV squad
Ireland XV Squad:
Forwards (16)
Backs (11)
