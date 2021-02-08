BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Monday 8 February 2021
Advertisement

Ireland confirm postponement of Zimbabwe cricket tour

The Irish men’s team were due to fly to Harare on March 28 and play a three-match T20 international series, followed by a three-match one-day international series

By AFP Monday 8 Feb 2021, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 443 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5349053
A view of the Cricket Ireland training facility.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A view of the Cricket Ireland training facility.
A view of the Cricket Ireland training facility.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S CRICKET TOUR to Zimbabwe in April has been postponed because of “the ongoing Covid-19 situation” in the African country, Cricket Ireland confirmed on Monday. 

The Ireland men’s squad was due to fly to Harare on March 28 and play a three-match T20 international series, followed by a three-match one-day international series in April.

“We’re obviously disappointed, but to be honest, it is not an unexpected announcement from our Zimbabwean counterparts,” said Cricket Ireland’s Richard Holdsworth.

“We appreciate their efforts and willingness to try and make the tour possible, but in the end the health and safety of players and support staff must be of primary consideration.”

The two countries have agreed to reschedule the tour for a later date.

According to Johns Hopkins University, by Monday there had been 34,552 cases of Covid-19, and 1,326 deaths, in Zimbabwe since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in December 2019. 

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie