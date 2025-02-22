Ireland's T20 opener with Zimbabwe abandoned due to rain

RAIN FORCED THE first Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland on Saturday to be abandoned with no result after the hosts made 77-5 in a match reduced to nine overs-a-side.

Ryan Burl struck 36 for Zimbabwe, including three sixes and two fours, before Harry Tector made a brilliant catch at long on off a short-pitched Josh Little delivery.

Quick bowler Little (2-8) and medium-pacer Craig Young (2-15) shared the Irish bowling honours at Harare Sports Club.

Rain delayed the start by 135 minutes in the first match of three, then returned before Ireland could bat.

The teams are scheduled to play again on Sunday and Tuesday in the final section of an all-format tour. Ireland triumphed in a one-off Test, then Zimbabwe won an one-day international series 2-1.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 77-5 (R. Burl 36; J. Little 2-8, C. Young 2-15) v Ireland. Reduced to nine-over match after rain delayed start. More rain after Zimbabwe innings forced match to be abandoned

Result: No result

Toss: Ireland

– © AFP 2025