Ireland's Aidan Walsh takes step closer to Olympic qualification

IRELAND’S AIDAN WALSH took a step closer to Olympic qualification after beating Algeria’s Youcef Islam in Bangkok today.

The 71kg Belfast native, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, secured a 4-1 victory to seal his place in the last 16 of the Olympic World Qualifiers.

The 27-year-old needs two more wins to qualify for the semi-finals, which would ensure his place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

If he’s beaten in the quarter-finals, Walsh could still qualify by prevailing in a four-man box-off for the final Olympic place.

The Irish boxer will compete again on Wednesday, with his opponent yet to be confirmed.