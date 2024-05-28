Advertisement
Aidan Walsh celebrates (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Progress

Ireland's Aidan Walsh takes step closer to Olympic qualification

The Belfast native got the better of Algeria’s Youcef Islam.
10.21am, 28 May 2024
IRELAND’S AIDAN WALSH took a step closer to Olympic qualification after beating Algeria’s Youcef Islam in Bangkok today.

The 71kg Belfast native, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, secured a 4-1 victory to seal his place in the last 16 of the Olympic World Qualifiers.

The 27-year-old needs two more wins to qualify for the semi-finals, which would ensure his place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

If he’s beaten in the quarter-finals, Walsh could still qualify by prevailing in a four-man box-off for the final Olympic place.

The Irish boxer will compete again on Wednesday, with his opponent yet to be confirmed.

