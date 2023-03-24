Ireland's man of the match hoping to be in contention for France clash

WILL SMALLBONE is hoping he has done enough to put himself in contention to start for Ireland in their crucial Euros qualifier with France on Monday.

The 23-year-old midfielder was impressive on his international debut on Wednesday night against Latvia, hanging in an early cross from which Callum O’Dowda’s diving header put Ireland into a sixth-minute lead.

Smallbone was lively and inventive thereafter, linking up well with Matt Doherty down the right before being replaced by Jeff Hendrick in the 81st minute.

Before the Latvia encounter, few people would have tipped the previously uncapped Smallbone to figure in Stephen Kenny’s plans versus France.

However, the manager may be tempted to give the Stoke star a chance on the back of a man-of-the-match display.

“Everyone wants to play in that game, a great one for Irish football,” Smallbone told reporters afterwards. “I’d love to put myself out against the team that reached the last World Cup final. I’d love to be a part of it.”

There will be doubts, however, that Ireland can accommodate Smallbone against opponents that carry a far greater attacking threat than Latvia.

Josh Cullen and Jason Knight are expected to come back into contention, having been rested for the Latvia game.

However, when asked, Smallbone played down suggestions Ireland would need to adopt a different system against France.

“Obviously, they’ll have great individuals and great talents in the team but I think we need to get out there and be competitive. I don’t see why we can’t play that shape. We created a lot of chances tonight and I think it’s important, looking at the game next Monday, we want to go in the game to win it, so I think to be as creative and attacking as we can, while obviously being cautious of their threats.”

Reflecting on his first appearance for Ireland at senior level, Smallbone added: “This was a proud day for my family and to make my debut at home makes it even better. I found out that I was playing [on Tuesday] so to have my family over was very special.

“My Mam, a few aunties and my girlfriend were at the game. They were coming anyway but were happier that I was playing.

“I didn’t really have nerves, probably more before the game than when it started.

“We have a squad so playing on the right alongside Matt [Doherty] and having Michael [Obafemi] there too helped calm me down.”

Smallbone, of course, was not the only player making his first Ireland start, with Evan Ferguson — who he knows well from their time together in the Ireland U21 setup — also impressive.

“He was obviously going to score, wasn’t he? He’s in that kind of form at the minute and I’m buzzing for him, he’s such a great lad. He’s had such a quick rise, but he’s got such a level head and I think as long as he keeps his feet on the ground, which I know he will, he’s a good friend of mine and it’s very nice to share my debut with his first start out there. For me to get an assist and for him to get a goal, it probably couldn’t have gone too much better for either of us.”

And does it feel as if the Brighton teen is five years younger than Smallbone?

“Not the way he plays anyway. Maybe off the pitch sometimes, but on the pitch, he’s very mature, a very strong lad, and he’s got good intelligence in terms of where to be and positioning. The goals seem to come naturally to him and long may it continue for both Ireland and Brighton.”

And as inspirational as Ferguson’s rise is, Smallbone’s story has been just as heartening.

He made his Premier League debut with Southampton all the way back in February 2020, but a cruciate injury picked up the following January threatened to derail his career before it really started.

Slowly but surely since then, the youngster has shown considerable mental fortitude, recovering his form and fitness, while catching the eye in the Championship after joining Stoke on loan at the beginning of the season, with Wednesday’s game his 39th in total so far this campaign.

“It was a big season for myself personally going into it to make sure I got the minutes. Obviously, I wanted to get in and around the senior international side and that side of it has gone very well coming off the back of the injury. I haven’t had a lot of minutes in the previous two seasons so for it to have gone the way it has so far this season has been a big positive.

“I’ve had some great moments with underage sides. In the last camp, I was obviously coming away from it a little bit disappointed not to play, but it gave me that desire and another bit inside to make sure that going into the games coming up, I had to make sure I was in the side for this campaign, to give myself the best opportunity to play, and I’ve loved every minute of playing for Ireland and long may it continue.”