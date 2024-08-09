Advertisement
Ireland’s Kate O’Connor (file pic). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Take a Bow

Ireland's O'Connor moves to 14th overall after impressive performance in the Javelin

The 23-year-old will compete in her final Olympic event this evening.
1.12pm, 9 Aug 2024
657
1

IRELAND’S KATE O’Connor has moved to 14th place overall in the Women’s Heptathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old threw 50.36m in the Javelin to move up the rankings this morning.

Only two athletes of the 10 competing in Group B performed better than the Irishwoman in that event. In addition, it was a superior result to any of the 11 competitors in Group A registered.

O’Connor had been 19th after her opening day of action on Thursday, encompassing 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200m.

She moved up to 18th after a best jump of 5.79m in the long jump earlier today, the seventh-best effort out of 11 competitors in Group A.

Ireland’s first-ever heptathlete to compete at an Olympics, who has accrued 5249 points, will conclude her Paris Games this evening with the 800m at 7.25pm.

As it stands, Belgian athlete Nafissatou Thiam (5924 points) leads, with Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson (5803 points) second and Switzerland’s Annik Kaelin (5694 points) third.

