'We can’t continue with World Cups having such a major impact on finances'

IRFU CEO KEVIN Potts said that the current financial model for the Rugby World Cup is “not working” due to the major impact the competition has on unions’ finances.

The IRFU this evening announced a deficit of €18.4 million for the 2023/24 financial year, which was due in large part to the impact of the 2023 World Cup, where Andy Farrell’s men were knocked out in the quarter-finals by New Zealand.

The Irish union confirmed that the net impact of last year’s World Cup was €12.1 million, comprising the additional costs of Andy Farrell’s side preparing for and being at the tournament, as well as the loss of revenues caused by not hosting November Tests in Dublin in 2023.

Despite the big deficit, which was €1.4m less than originally forecast, the IRFU remains in a financial position which is the envy of most other unions.

The IRFU has no debt, has cash and cash investments to the tune of €69 million, as well as net assets of €87 million. The union is budgeting to return to a breakeven cash position in the current financial year.

While the IRFU’s deficit for 2023/24 was as expected, Potts said the financial challenge of the World Cup every four years is something that World Rugby is considering.

Potts revealed that there is no prize money on offer for success at the World Cup.

“So things like player bonuses and those types of things are a cost for the relevant participating unions,” said the IRFU CEO. “There’s no prize money.