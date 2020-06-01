This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Covid-19 safety officer among IRFU recommendations in return to club rugby roadmap

There are three stages on the roadmap.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 1 Jun 2020, 1:22 PM
Irish Rugby is now in the Covid-19 Safety Planning Stage of its roadmap.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE IRFU HAS published a summary roadmap for a return to rugby in clubs, which includes recommendations to ensure Covid-19 safety measures are taken before activities can resume.

A statement released by the IRFU revealed that Irish Rugby is now in the Covid-19 Safety Planning Stage of its roadmap, with three other stages to follow.

These are the reduced activities stage, the non-contact stage and contact stage.

Under the safety planning phase of the plan, clubs are advised to appoint a Covid-19 Club Safety Officer to oversee public health measures in the club.

Club Compliance Officers are also included in the recommendations, while the IRFU Return To Rugby Guidelines will be issued to all clubs on Friday 5 June 2020.

Clubs may only resume training and rugby activities in accordance with government protocols. Rugby features under stage five of the Government’s roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions, and is due to commence on 10 August.

Guidelines for rugby in schools and third-level institutions will be issued in due course, according to the IRFU statement.

IRFU Map The IRFU return to club rugby roadmap. Source: IRFU website.

“Like everyone else, our community has been following the updates to government roadmaps and recovery plans and asking when clubs can reopen,” IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee said.

“That’s from junior clubs right up to our men’s and women’s clubs in the Energia All-Ireland League.

“The fact remains we can only resume activity in line with the easing of government restrictions, but there is also a lot we can do to ensure the right practices are in place.

“Many clubs are already looking at revised operating procedures. This plan is about helping all clubs move forward as one in providing health and wellbeing opportunities for their community.

“I’m hopeful our clubs can rise to the challenge. The support will be there for them at both national and provincial level.

“From there, we can look at a graduated return to rugby with a focus on reduced activities and non-contact forms of the game along the way.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

