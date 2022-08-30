O'Gara, Dillane, Arnold - Irish interest aplenty as the Top 14 gets underway

VIEWED AS THE most competitive club league in the world by many in the game, France’s Top 14 returns this weekend for the start of the 2022/23 season.

Montpellier are the defending champions but the battle for the Bouclier de Brennus promises to be as fierce as ever, while the competition to avoid relegation is sure to be ferocious too.



As we discussed last week, there is plenty of Irish involvement in France’s second-tier Pro D2 this season, while the Top 14 clubs also include a crop of Irish players and coaches who will be eager to impress.

Ultan Dillane [La Rochelle]

Dillane has earned 19 Ireland caps. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It will be intriguing to see how Dillane does in France as he begins a new chapter of his career. His final season with Connacht was a disappointing one as he struggled for selection and for his best form after confirming he would be leaving this summer.

Under the guidance of Ronan O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan, the 28-year-old second row will look to return to the performance levels that helped him to earn 19 Ireland caps.

An explosive athlete who has worked hard on his lineout, scrum, and maul skills in recent years, Dillane has plenty to offer European champions La Rochelle. He will have strong competition in the second row with Will Skelton, Thomas Lavault, Rémi Picquette, Thomas Ployet, and the evergreen Romain Sazy all vying for starts.

Sammy Arnold [Brive]

Arnold could thrive in the Top 14. Source: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO

Another Ireland-capped player who has left Connacht to move to France, Arnold could prove to be a big hit in the Top 14.

The 26-year-old centre has the kind of dynamic, combative qualities that seem likely to win Brive’s fans over quickly. Arnold has had some huge performances for Munster and Connacht in the past and will now look to be a consistent force in France.

South African centre Nico Lee and Fiji international Seta Tuicuvu will be pushing for midfield starts this season, but Arnold will enjoy working hard to prove his point and become a key figure.

Daniel Brennan [Brive]

Brennan now plays at loosehead prop. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A former France underage international, the oldest Brennan brother remains Irish-qualified as he looks into a season in which he will hope to kick on to another level.

Still only 23, Brennan has made the move from tighthead to loosehead prop over the past couple of seasons with Brive. He racked up 18 appearances in the Top 14 last season, with five of those in the starting XV.

Brennan is a big unit at 6ft 3ins and around 130kg. As with any young prop, there is still lots to learn when it comes to the intricacies of set-piece but the Ireland native has had lots of different experiences in the early stages of his career, having been with Toulouse and Montpellier before joining Brive in 2020.

Stuart Olding [Brive]

Olding has been with Brive since 2018. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

The former Ireland international, whose Ulster contract was revoked by the IRFU in 2018, has had a frustrating time over the past three seasons as injuries have limited his ability to make an impact for Brive.

He did manage to make 14 starts for the club last season, moving between out-half and inside centre. Olding’s versatility is useful for Brive but his best shot at nailing down a starting slot this season appears to be in the number 10 shirt.

Enzo Hervé is his main competitor in that position but 29-year-old Olding has the experience, creativity, and kicking game to be the first choice if he can steer clear of injury.

Joshua Brennan [Toulouse]

Brennan has captained several France underage sides. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Similarly to his older brother, Joshua Brennan was born in Ireland but has spent the vast majority of his life in France. Having captained French underage sides, the 20-year-old is now an emerging force with Toulouse.

The 6ft 6ins second row has already made 15 appearances off the bench in the Top 14 and is a good bet for a first start during the upcoming season. He’s a chip off the old block in terms of having Trevor’s relentless competitiveness on both sides of the ball and marries that with lineout athleticism.

As with any young Toulouse player, Brennan is comfortable catching and passing too. He will target higher honours with France in the future but he is certainly a player Irish rugby should be tracking very closely.

Eoghan Barrett [Pau]

Barrett has made his move a big success. Source: PA

The 23-year-old has been with Pau since 2018 when he first joined the club’s academy after missing out on a spot in the Munster set-up. The former Ireland U18 international has had a thoroughly enjoyable time since, managing to break through at senior level.

While not yet becoming a first-choice player, Barrett has made starts in the Top 14 and Challenge Cup over the past three years and will look to kick on this season. He can play at outside centre but has primarily been used on the wing by Pau.

Australian international Jack Maddocks and Fijian wing Aminiasi Tuimaba are among those in contention for starts out wide, but Barrett will be aiming to add to his three Top 14 tries so far.

Karl Martin [Montpellier]

Martin made his debut against Leinster last season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Last season was a memorable one for 20-year-old Martin as he made his senior Montpellier debut against his native Leinster in the Champions Cup. The French side were on the wrong end of an 89-7 scoreline that day but it was a huge occasion for the Drogheda centre.

Martin has been in France since 2021, joining the Montpellier academy after missing out on a full academy spot with Leinster.

The former Ireland U18 midfielder, who came through Boyne RFC, also made his Top 14 debut last season, coming off the bench against Toulouse. He remains part of Montpellier’s academy but can hope for more senior chances in the 2022/23 campaign.

Lucas Berti Newman [Montpellier]

A new addition to the Montpellier academy this summer, Berti Newman made the move to France after spending last season with Bristol, whose U18 team he helped to a national title.

The exciting centre is the son of former Chile international Sebastian Berti, who is a club community rugby officer with Leinster Rugby. Lucas spent much of his youth in Ireland and came through the ranks at Newbridge College, starring as they reached the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final in 2020. He also played underage rugby with Leinster.

Having been born in England, it’s unclear if Berti Newman is still eligible to play for Ireland after moving abroad last year.

Berti Newman, who is still only 18, joined Montpellier on a three-year academy deal and also apparently qualifies to play for Italy through his family. He seems likely to feature for Montpellier’s espoirs U23 team this season but has already been training with the senior squad. The creative playmaker has a very bright future.

The coaches

Ronan O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It’s another big season for Ronan O’Gara and La Rochelle as they attempt to back up last season’s Champions Cup success. The club has yet to win a Top 14 title so there is an obvious next goal there as they also look to repeat their European glory.

La Rochelle forwards coach Donnacha Ryan has lots of quality to work with, particularly after new signings up front like Dillane, Yoan Tanga, and Georges-Henri Colombe. The club has also added out-half Antoine Hastoy and lethal wing Teddy Thomas, among others.

Most predictions in France suggest that Jeremy Davidson‘s Brive will be battling against relegation at the other end of the table this season, but the Irish boss has proven people wrong many times before. Having also impressively led Aurillac in the Pro D2, he is an underrated coach.

Toulon came close to featuring in the play-offs after recovering from a nightmare start to last season and that target of a barrages spot is clear for a coaching team that includes former Munster back row James Coughlan. The Cork man has built a strong CV since 2017 as both forwards coach and defence coach at Toulon, Brive, Provence, and Pau.

The backroom staff at Montpellier includes senior analyst Paddy O’Sullivan, who was previously with Pau and had a stint with the Munster set-up before moving to France.