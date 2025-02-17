Irish amateur stuns 3-time world champion Van Gerwen

IRISH AMATEUR player Michael Flynn earned a sensational victory against Michael van Gerwen at the Players Championship tonight.

The 32-year-old social care worker, who was only added to the competition on Sunday after several withdrawals, described the win as a “massive moment” in his career.

The Limerick native defeated the Dutchman 6-4 in Monday’s first round of the third Players Championship this year in Rosmalen, the Netherlands.

The late call-up yesterday was followed by a three-hour dash to Dublin Airport from Flynn’s home county to ensure he made it to the tournament on time.

“MVG wasn’t the name you want to see as your first opponent — you’d hope for an easier game,” Flynn told BBC Sport.

“I knew my form was good coming into the tournament but to beat a three-time world champion is a massive moment in my career.”

Flynn subsequently lost to Poland’s Tytus Kanik in the next round, but that result did little to detract from a memorable occasion.

‘The Flyer’ is ranked 11th on the Challenge Tour — a reserve list for Players Championship events.

“When you are playing someone like Van Gerwen you have to tune in from the get-go,” Flynn added. “It kind of opened my eyes to the professional circuit, the standard you have to be at from the off if you want to get a win.

“It will give me confidence moving forward and shows me my game is there if I can continue it and take it back to the Challenge Tour.”

English star Chris Dobey, ranked 10th in the world, won the event overall, earning an 8-4 victory over Dutch player Jelle Klaasen in the final.

Tonight’s tournament was one of 34 Players Championships happening this year.

Another event will take place in Rosmalen tomorrow.

The top-ranked players will go on to compete in the final at Minehead, Somerset next November.