South African sprint star Benji Richardson applies to represent Ireland at international level
BENJAMIN RICHARDSON IS aiming to represent Ireland at the 2027 World Championships in Beijing and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, his agent Jelle Broekhuisen has confirmed.
Richardson was born in Ireland and holds an Irish passport, but was raised in South Africa and has dual citizenship.
He last represented South Africa at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The 21-year-old has a 100 metres best of 9.86 seconds and a 200m best of 19.99 seconds.
World Athletics rules typically call for a waiting period of at least three years from the last time athletes represented their old country.
This would make Richardson eligible for Ireland from September 2027, just in time for the 2027 World Championships.
