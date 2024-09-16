Bundee Aki ‘honoured’ to be among over 3,600 people granted Irish citizenship

IRELAND RUGBY STAR Bundee Aki has said it’s an “honour” to have been granted Irish citizenship at a ceremony today.

Born in New Zealand, Aki has been representing Ireland in rugby union since 2017.

He was one of around 3,600 people to be granted Irish citizenship across three ceremonies at the Convention Centre in Dublin today.

Advertisement

People from 143 countries around the world and living in the 32 counties of the island of Ireland were today conferred as Irish citizens.

Congratulations to all 3600 new #Irishcitizens2024 who are being granted Irish citizenship today! Your contributions to Irish society make Ireland a more diverse and vibrant place to live. We wish you all the best as you continue to enrich our communitieshttps://t.co/ggrwFB6GeI pic.twitter.com/a8DNbXeo6q — Department of Justice 🇮🇪 (@DeptJusticeIRL) September 16, 2024

There have been 14 such ceremonies so far this year, with close to 11,500 people attending and gaining Irish citizenship.

Speaking to Virgin Media, Aki said it means “everything” to be granted Irish citizenship and he added: “There’s not a bad word I could speak about Ireland.”

And speaking to RTÉ, Aki said he has “embraced” the people of Ireland and feels as though they have equally embraced him and his family.

“To be granted citizenship is not something that you take lightly,” said Aki, “and I’m going to enjoy this moment and cherish it.”

Speaking ahead of today’s ceremonies, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “It fills me with joy being able to share this special day with so many people.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to contribute to making Ireland a more diverse and vibrant place to live.”

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie