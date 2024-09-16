Advertisement
Image of Bundee Aki at Citizenship Ceremony Department of Justice
Ireland's call

Bundee Aki ‘honoured’ to be among over 3,600 people granted Irish citizenship

People from 143 countries around the world and living in the 32 counties of the island of Ireland were conferred as Irish citizens.
5.08pm, 16 Sep 2024
IRELAND RUGBY STAR Bundee Aki has said it’s an “honour” to have been granted Irish citizenship at a ceremony today.

Born in New Zealand, Aki has been representing Ireland in rugby union since 2017.

He was one of around 3,600 people to be granted Irish citizenship across three ceremonies at the Convention Centre in Dublin today.

People from 143 countries around the world and living in the 32 counties of the island of Ireland were today conferred as Irish citizens.

There have been 14 such ceremonies so far this year, with close to 11,500 people attending and gaining Irish citizenship.

Speaking to Virgin Media, Aki said it means “everything” to be granted Irish citizenship and he added: “There’s not a bad word I could speak about Ireland.”

And speaking to RTÉ, Aki said he has “embraced” the people of Ireland and feels as though they have equally embraced him and his family.

“To be granted citizenship is not something that you take lightly,” said Aki, “and I’m going to enjoy this moment and cherish it.”

Speaking ahead of today’s ceremonies, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “It fills me with joy being able to share this special day with so many people.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to contribute to making Ireland a more diverse and vibrant place to live.”

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
The Journal Team
Send Tip or Correction
