Irish duo on target in Championship

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Mark Sykes struck a superb equaliser to earn a Bristol City team that finished with nine men a 1-1 draw at Oxford in Liam Manning’s first return to the Kassam Stadium.

The former Oxford midfielder finished off a brilliantly worked free-kick with a 20-yard shot into the top corner from Max Bird’s pass.

The draw is a morale boost to the Robins’ play-off hopes because they had to play for more than an hour with 10 men after Joe Williams was shown a straight red card in the 31st minute for a bad foul on Will Vaulks.

Ross McCrorie was also dismissed in the 86th minute for a second yellow card when he fouled Ciaron Brown.

Greg Leigh put the U’s in front in the 59th minute with a first-time cross-shot from wide on the left which may have taken a slight deflection off defender Rob Dickie.

Sykes equalised for City six minutes later with a move that appeared to be straight off the training ground.

The point extends Oxford unbeaten run in the Championship under Gary Rowett to nine, but this was the first home game not to produce all three points for him after four successive wins.

It was Manning’s first return to the Kassam since he quit Oxford for Bristol City in November 2023.

Sykes cleverly darted in behind the home defence in the first few minutes, though his cross came to nothing.

A pacy break by Przemyslaw Placheta at the other end finished with Max O’Leary saving Siriki Dembele’s shot from a tight angle.

Oxford centre-back Ciaron Brown has been in good form this year and the tall defender made a brilliant last-ditch interception to deny George Earthy a shot on goal from close in.

When they ran with the ball, both Placheta and Dembele looked dangerous, but when he was presented with a difficult opportunity, from Mark Harris’s flicked pass, Placheta skied his shot well over.

The Pole did better with a shot after cutting in from the right after Cameron Brannagan picked him out beautifully with a diagonal pass.

There had been several tackles flying in, and when Williams went in ferociously on Vaulks, it provoked a furious reaction from United’s players, referee Oliver Langford then calling Williams over to brandish the red.

Manning made two changes at half-time, replacing Nahki Wells and Scott Twine with Bird and Sinclair Armstrong.

Sykes produced a brilliant 25-yard volley that Jamie Cumming turned over the bar in the opening minutes of the second half, and from the corner, Rob Dickie headed narrowly wide.

It was a reminder that, even with a man less, Bristol City had not ruled out thoughts of still winning the game.

The U’s still had the edge, though, but found good scoring chances hard to create against a hard-working City outfit.

Leigh’s opener looked to be good enough, but it was an outstanding free kick goal to bring the Robins level – and then they dug in to hold out for the draw, even with two players off in the final minutes.

Brown had one late opportunity for the U’s, but his glancing header from Hidde Ter Avest’s cross drifted wide.

Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Plymouth came from behind to upset promotion hopefuls West Brom with a 2-1 win at Home Park.

Substitute striker Ryan Hardie’s late double snatched a first victory under new boss Miron Muslic and ended a 15-match winless league streak stretching back to 1 November.

Plymouth gave debuts to new record signing Maksym Talovierov and fellow central defender Nikola Katic in a new-look back five.

Talovierov made an immediate impact, playing a superb cross-field pass to Tymoteusz Puchacz, whose thumping cross sped across the face of the West Brom goalmouth.

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt, latching onto a pass from Darnell Furlong, had the first shot on goal with a dipping drive from 20 yards that cleared the crossbar.

Argyle’s best effort of the opening half-an-hour came from Mustapha Bundu’s cross from the right which was headed goalwards by Callum Wright but the ball was deflected to safety by West Brom defender Mason Holgate.

A goalmouth scramble, eventually cleared by Talovierov, led to the ball falling to Albion winger Mikey Johnston, who forced the first save of the match from Conor Hazard, who needed two attempts to gather the ball.

With Albion applying pressure as the half ended, John Swift tried his luck from 20 yards but the ball flew wide.

Hazard made a double save to deny Torbjorn Heggem and Johnston after Mowatt’s 55th-minute corner was headed back from the far post by Holgate.

Hazard could only parry Heggem’s audacious bicycle-kick attempt but was able to hold onto Johnston’s point-blank follow-up shot.

Albion thought they had taken a 62nd-minute lead but Grady Diangana’s header following a corner was ruled out for offside.

West Brom substitute Issac Price smashed a first-time volley just over after the ball dropped to him on the edge of the Plymouth penalty area.

Substitute Jayson Molumby’s first meaningful contribution was turning skipper Jed Wallace’s cross past Hazard after he beat Katic to a loose ball down the right to open the scoring.

Callum Styles handled Plymouth sub Hardie’s shot from inside the box and referee Dean Whitestone immediately pointed to the spot.

Scottish striker Hardie sent Alex Palmer the wrong way to equalise.

Hardie doubled his tally with the winning goal in the 88th minute after latching onto a brilliant curling pass from Poland international Puchacz.

Hardie’s first attempt was charged down by Heggem, but the Scot made no mistake with his follow-up, planting the ball past Palmer and into the far corner from an acute angle on the right side of the penalty area.