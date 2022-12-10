Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 10 December 2022
Irish duo on target in Championship as Idah returns

Will Keane and Callum Robinson were among the scorers in England’s second tier.

1 hour ago 1,687 Views 0 Comments
Will Keane (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH INTERNATIONALS Will Keane and Callum Robinson were both on target in the Championship today.

Stoke and Cardiff showed no signs of rust from the Championship’s World Cup break as they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium.

Neither side showed any sign of cobwebs after the 28-day lay-off as they battled out a fast-paced and frenetic contest.

The visiting Bluebirds notched an early opener when Ryan Wintle slotted home inside six minutes.

Tyrese Campbell’s leveller moments later sparked the Potters into life and instigated a quickfire comeback.

Manchester City loanee Liam Delap completed the turnaround with less than 18 minutes on the clock in an action-packed start.

Cardiff’s persistence in their pursuit of a second-half equaliser was rewarded with  Robinson ensuring both sides had to settle for a point.

The 27-year-old returned to haunt his former Preston boss Neil as he prodded in a scruffy equaliser after Stoke failed to clear.

Callum O’Dowda also started for Cardiff, while Will Smallbone featured for Stoke and Gavin Kilkenny was an unused sub.

Elsewhere, Kolo Toure had to settle for a point on his managerial debut as Wigan and Millwall played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Sky Bet Championship at the Den.

Keane put the Latics into the lead after 33 minutes with his eighth goal of the season when firing home from the centre of the box into a virtually empty net, with Millwall goalkeeper George Long cruelly deceived by a series of deflected efforts.

It did not take long, however, for the home side to respond and Zian Flemming smashed home with a sensational volley after Tom Bradshaw’s clever chest down.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Lions, who have aspirations on the play-offs but were held by a Wigan side struggling at the foot of the table.

New Wigan boss Toure almost enjoyed the perfect start when James McClean cut inside and saw his cross deflected into the path of Nathan Broadhead, who forced a good save from Long inside the first minute.

Meanwhile, ex-Ireland U21 international Danny McNamara completed 90 minutes for Millwall.

There was also good news for Stephen Kenny at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Adam Idah, who is recovering from a six-month layoff owing to a knee injury, made just his second appearance of the season, coming off the bench in the 81st minute as Teemu Pukki’s first-minute goal secured the Canaries’ 1-0 win over Swansea.

Andrew Omobamidele, who has also had a torrid time with injuries of late, made the bench.

And for the Welsh outfit, Ryan Manning completed 90 minutes, while Armstrong Oko-Flex was introduced as a substitute.

In addition, another Irish striker, James Collins, was on target in League One.

The 32-year-old claimed his seventh goal of the season from a Conor Hourihane assist as Derby County drew 1-1 with Burton Albion.

Corrie Ndaba started for the hosts, while Eiran Cashin and David McGoldrick also featured from the outset for the visitors, with Jason Knight coming off the bench.

Finally, Warren O’Hora was on target for MK Dons, as they lost 2-1 to Fleetwood.

Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant also featured for Liam Manning’s side, while Promise Omochere started for the visitors, and Cian Hayes came off the bench.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

