Big day for Donegal's Ireland duo as Barrett scores again and Toland makes first Glasgow start

IT WAS A day to remember for Donegal’s pair of Irish internationals, Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland.

Barrett continued her blistering start to the German season with Köln, scoring her fourth goal in four games for the second-tier outfit.

The former Peamount United striker bagged the only goal of the game as Köln beat derby rivals Bayer Leverkusen II to advance in the DFB-Pokal Frauen, the main domestic cup competition.

We love the derby 😍What a result! Into the next round @fckoeln_en 🐐 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/UXopBWNWrL — A.B. (@amberbarrett09) November 1, 2020

Before the international break, in which Vera Pauw’s Ireland fell to a gut-wrenching 1-0 defeat to Ukraine and suffered a hammer blow in their quest for Euro 2022 qualification, Milford woman Barrett scored in her side’s opening three league wins.

Yesterday, her fellow Ireland star Claire O’Riordan helped MSV Duisburg to a 3-0 win over Borussia Bocholt in the competition’s second round.

Meanwhile, Barrett’s fellow Donegal ace in Toland helped all-conquering Glasgow City to another three points in the Scottish Women’s Premier League as she made her first start in the 8-1 win over Forfar Farmington.

Glasgow, who host reigning Irish champions Peamount in a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday night, enjoyed an emphatic win to make it two from two as their 14-in-a-row bid takes flight.

Kirsty Howat’s hat-trick was the highlight, while Rachel McLauchlan, Jo Love, Aoife Colvill, Maddie Fulton and Leanne Ross scored the other goals.

📺 | 🎤



Reaction on her first start from Tyler Toland! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CVcvDpOe24 — Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) November 1, 2020

19-year-old Toland took the blame for the one goal they conceded in her post-match interview, but leaves it behind her as the Manchester City loanee looks forward to their European adventure.

Cork’s Clare Shine is also on the books of the club, who reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season only to bow out to eventual finalists Wolfsburg.

While the Women’s National League [WNL] returned yesterday and Megan Campbell’s Manchester City lifted the FA Cup in England’s delayed final, there was little else action across the continent as the international break comes to a close.

Wicklow defender Louise Quinn, however, helped her Fiorentina side to a huge 6-1 cup win over Riozzese in Italy.

