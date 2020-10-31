BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Ellen Molloy scores a screamer as Wexford Youths defeat Galway

There were also wins today for Treaty United and Shelbourne.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 11:32 PM
22 minutes ago 267 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5251330
Irish international Molloy scored twice today.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Irish international Molloy scored twice today.
Irish international Molloy scored twice today.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

ELLEN MOLLOY SCORED twice as Wexford Youths defeated Galway United 3-1 today in the women’s national league.

Her first was an absolute cracker – a stunning 25-yard shot that sailed into the top corner. Sinead Taylor got Wexford’s other goal in the win, Aoife Thompson with the reply for Galway.

Elsewhere, there was a nine-goal thriller in Dublin, as Bohs lost out 5-4 to Treaty United – Gillian Keenan getting two for the visitors, Aoife Horgan, Chloe Connolly and Jenna Slattery also on target. Shauna Newman, Aoife Robinson and Sophie Watters were among the scorers for Bohs.

Shelbourne recorded an impressive 4-0 victory over Cork – Rachel Graham, Jessica Gargan, Emily Whelan and Pearl Slattery finding the net for the Dubs.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie