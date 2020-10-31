Ellen Molloy scores a screamer as Wexford Youths defeat Galway

ELLEN MOLLOY SCORED twice as Wexford Youths defeated Galway United 3-1 today in the women’s national league.

Her first was an absolute cracker – a stunning 25-yard shot that sailed into the top corner. Sinead Taylor got Wexford’s other goal in the win, Aoife Thompson with the reply for Galway.

🎥 Ellen Molloy with another goal of the season contender! Her first of two goals this evening against @GalwayWFC ⚽️🚀 @FAI_WNL pic.twitter.com/3ZMw5FT7W3 — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) October 31, 2020

Elsewhere, there was a nine-goal thriller in Dublin, as Bohs lost out 5-4 to Treaty United – Gillian Keenan getting two for the visitors, Aoife Horgan, Chloe Connolly and Jenna Slattery also on target. Shauna Newman, Aoife Robinson and Sophie Watters were among the scorers for Bohs.

Shelbourne recorded an impressive 4-0 victory over Cork – Rachel Graham, Jessica Gargan, Emily Whelan and Pearl Slattery finding the net for the Dubs.