Irish international makes first Championship start in almost two years

IT WAS A big day for Irish international Darragh Lenihan in the Championship.

The Meath native made his first start for Middlesbrough in almost two years.

Lenihan completed 90 minutes in his side’s 2-2 draw away to Preston in what was his first appearance from the outset since a 2-1 win over Southampton on 23 September 2023.

The 31-year-old, who has four Ireland caps, has had a torrid time with injuries during the last two years.

An ankle knock that required surgery initially kept him out, suffering various setbacks along the way before making his return to action as an 89th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United on 30 August.

Bosun Lawal’s first goal for Stoke City!🎯🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/BEaJUGjgx2 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) September 13, 2025

Advertisement

Elsewhere, after being an unused sub for both Ireland’s games in the recent international window, Bosun Lawal scored his first goal for Stoke City as they beat Birmingham 1-0.

Another Irish defender, John Egan, scored a 97th-minute equaliser as Hull City drew 2-2 at Swansea.

The game saw Ireland international Adam Idah — recently signed from Celtic — make his debut for the hosts, featuring off the bench in the 64th minute.

In League One, Ireland U21 international Joe Gardner came off the bench to score for Mansfield Town as they drew 1-1 with Stevenage.

It was just the second league appearance of the season for the Nottingham Forest loanee.

Limerick’s Dara Costelloe netted for Wigan in their 3-0 victory over Doncaster.

It was the 22-year-old’s first goal in 10 appearances for the club he joined in the summer.

Dublin-born striker Ruari Paton was on target for Port Vale, as they earned a 2-0 win away at Exeter City.

The 25-year-old was making just his second League One appearance this season, having missed the start of the campaign with a hip injury

In League Two, Cork-born striker Aaron Drinan scored a brace — his fifth and sixth goals from eight appearances — as Swindon Town beat Harrogate 3-1.

Dubliner Ryan Graydon was on target as Fleetwood Town drew 1-1 with Walsall.

It was the former Derry City player’s second goal in nine appearances.