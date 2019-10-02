This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish Open moved back to May but venue for 2020 still undecided

The European Tour today released its schedule for next season.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,174 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4833875
Jon Rahm won at Lahinch last July.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Jon Rahm won at Lahinch last July.
Jon Rahm won at Lahinch last July.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE IRISH OPEN has again been moved in the European Tour schedule, with the 2020 tournament set to be played in the final week of May to avoid a clash with the St Jude Classic on the PGA Tour.

Having been shifted to July for the last two years in a bid to attract a high-calibre field two weeks out from The Open, the 2020 Irish Open will again be played at the start of the summer, from 28-31 May.

The changes to the schedule were confirmed by the European Tour today, although the venue for next year’s Irish Open is still to be announced, with Mount Juliet believed to be in the running again having hosted it three times in 1993, 1994 and 1995. 

Spain’s Jon Rahm won the 2019 Irish Open — now a Rolex Series event — at Lahinch in July.

As part of the full schedule for 2020, the French Open will now be played from 2-5 July instead, while the programme is shaped around the Olympics in Tokyo from 30 July to 3 August and the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits from 25-27 September.

Other notable changes on the calendar include putting the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation back to 30 April to 3 May, while the British Masters will now take place from 30 July to 2 August.

It will be hosted by Lee Westwood at Close House Golf Club next season, and the British Masters will be immediately followed by a new event in the UK from 6-9 August, details of which will be announced later this year.

Full 2020 European Tour schedule here.

