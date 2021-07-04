Shane Lowry shoots final-round 66 to climb Irish Open leaderboard

Lowry: six Sunday birdies to climb the leaderboard at Mount Juliet.

SHANE LOWRY TUNED up for his Open Championship defence with a bogey-free 66 on the final day of the Irish Open.

Lowry’s Sunday charge was too little too late for him to mount a challenge at Mount Juliet, but could be enough to ensure that he finishes the week as the best of the home contingent.

The six-under round sees him finish on nine-under par for his tournament, level with Cormac Sharvin who still has five holes of his final round to play the time of writing.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert holds a slender advantage at the top of the leaderboard on 16-under par through five holes, with Johannes Veerman just one shot back.

Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy were also among the early starters on Sunday morning, and both finished with bogeys at the last to sign for two-over par rounds of 74.

McDowell finishes the week on three-under par, with McIlroy a shot further back on two-under.

