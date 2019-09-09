Ex-Connacht star MacGinty among four Irish players included in USA Rugby World Cup squad

FORMER CONNACHT STAR AJ MacGinty has been included in USA’s 31-man squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

MacGinty, who also represented USA at the 2015 World Cup, played a key role in Connacht’s Guinness Pro12 success in 2016 before the competition was reformatted to feature 14 teams.

Following that incredible triumph, the Dublin-born out-half linked up with Sale Sharks where he replaced Danny Cipriani who was joining Wasps at the time.

The USA Eagles World Cup squad also includes Dylan Fawsitt, while John Quill and Aran Islander Paul Mullen have made the cut as well.

The Eagles have been drawn in Pool C for the tournament in Japan alongside England, France, Argentina and Tonga.

USA Eagles Full Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards:

David Ainu’u (Toulouse)

Malon Al-Jiboori (Unattached)

Nate Brakeley (Rugby United New York)

Nick Civetta (Unattached)

Cam Dolan (NOLA Gold)

Dylan Fawsitt (Rugby United New York)

Eric Fry (Vannes)

Hanco Germishuys (Glendale Raptors)

James Hilterbrand (Manly Marlins)

Olive Kilifi (Seattle Seawolves)

Tony Lamborn (Melbourne Rebels, AUS) (Hawke’s Bay Magpies, NZL)

Titi Lamositele (Saracens)

Ben Landry (Ealing Trailfinders)

Paul Mullen (Unattached)

Gregory Peterson (Newcastle Falcons)

Ben Pinkelman (USA Sevens)

John Quill (Rugby United New York)

Joseph Taufete’e (Worcester Warriors)

Backs:

Blaine Scully (Unattached)

Nate Augspurger (San Diego Legion)

Marcel Brache (Western Force)

Bryce Campbell (London Irish)

Shaun Davies (Glendale Raptors)

Ruben De Haas (Free State Cheetahs)

Will Hooley (Bedford Blues)

Martin Iosefo (USA Sevens)

Paul Lasike (Harlequins)

AJ MacGinty (Sale Sharks)

Will Magie (Unattached)

Thretton Palamo (Houston SaberCats)

Mike Te’o (San Diego Legion)

