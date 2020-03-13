Four Irish provinces to continue training after rugby season is put on hold

THE FOUR IRISH provinces will continue training as usual despite the rugby season being put on hold amidst the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Guinness Pro14 was yesterday suspended indefinitely, meaning that Munster and Connacht have no certainty around when their next games will take place.

Munster training in UL [file photo]. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Leinster and Ulster continue to prepare for scheduled Champions Cup quarter-finals on the weekend of 4/5 April but those fixtures are understandably under real threat of also being postponed.

The four provinces are accordingly adapting and tweaking their training schedules with upcoming Pro14 fixtures now off the table. While all amateur domestic rugby [including training] has been suspended following an IRFU directive in that regard, the professional teams will continue to train at their respective bases.

Leinster had a full 45-man session yesterday at their base in UCD, which remains open at present. If that situation changes, Leo Cullen’s squad will relocate to the province’s ‘Ken Wall centre of excellence’ in Donnybrook.

The facility at Energia Park is the regular home of Leinster’s sub-academy and the facilities there are essentially brand new after the set-up was refurbished and relaunched last year.

As with the three other provinces, Leinster have been proactive in ensuring their training environment is hygiene-focused, with additional sanitiser dispensers installed at their UCD base, while players are being closely monitored each day.

Connacht's gym at the Sportsground [file photo]. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ulster have their own private training facilities away from the public at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, while Connacht also operate in their own facilities at the Sportsground in Galway.

Munster’s high performance centre is on the University of Limerick campus but is also a completely private facility.

Despite the lack of provincial fixtures on the horizon and Six Nations postponements, the IRFU’s player management measures are still due to apply, with some of Ireland’s World Cup squad due down time from training next week.

The province’s strength and conditioning coaches will have a demanding challenge over the coming weeks in tweaking players’ programmes given the lack of fixtures, but team doctors, physios, and rehab specialists may welcome the break from games as a chance to help players carrying injury niggles to fully heal.

Cases of Covid-19 in the Premier League underline that professional athletes and coaches are certainly not immune to the virus and the four provinces will be ready to adapt their environments in the event that a rugby player contracts it.

Leo Cullen's Leinster are due to play in the Champions Cup quarter-finals [file photo]. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

For now, the four Irish teams will continue to train with little certainty around when they will play next.

While acknowledging that the situation could change very rapidly, Leinster are planning for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 4 April.

Ulster are due to face Toulouse in France in their quarter-final the following day and will train towards that possible fixture too.

Last night, tournament organisers EPCR made a statement saying it “notes the suspension of the Guinness Pro14 season and continues to liaise with the relevant league and union bodies regarding next month’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches while closely monitoring developments in relation to COVID-19.

“An update regarding the matches will be communicated as soon as practicable, and in the meantime, EPCR remains fully supportive of the preventative measures which have been introduced to date in the interest of overall public health and will respect further directives by governments and local authorities.”

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [file photo]. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

As such, the four Irish provinces will continue to train as they wait to hear official updates from the Pro14 and EPCR.

Irish domestic rugby is in a similar situation, albeit with all training cancelled.

The All-Ireland League clubs and any schools involved in cup finals must wait until 29 March for a concrete update, with the IRFU set to review the suspension of the domestic season at that point.