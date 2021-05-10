BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland set for July internationals with Japan and USA

A planned tour of Fiji was cancelled owing to a pandemic lockdown on the Pacific Island.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 10 May 2021, 10:24 AM
A general view of the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE IRISH RUGBY team have been booked to play July internationals with Japan and USA in Dublin, following the cancellation of the planned summer tour of the Pacific Islands.

Andy Farrell’s side were set to tour Fiji in July – encompassing three Tests against Fiji – but the plans were cancelled following a Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in Fiji. 

In their place, the IRFU have arranged two tests in Dublin with Japan and USA. 

Ireland/Japan is slated for Saturday, 3 July at the Aviva Stadium, with the game against the USA taking place a week later, on 10 July. 

Japan are set to provide warm-up opponents for the British and Irish Lions at Murrayfield on 26 June, while the USA will face England at Twickenham a week before coming to Dublin. 

