Idah leads line as Kenny names otherwise experienced team for England test

ADAM IDAH LEADS the line for Ireland as Stephen Kenny has picked an otherwise experienced team for tonight’s friendly clash with England.

Shane Duffy again captains the side with Seamus Coleman ruled out. Duffy is partnered by John Egan in front of Darren Randolph, while Cyrus Christie starts at right back with Matt Doherty switching to the left.

Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, and Alan Browne are picked in midfield, with Idah supported by Daryl Horgan and Callum O’Dowda.

James McCarthy withdrew from the squad this morning for family reasons, while Seamus Coleman joins Aaron Connolly and Enda Stevens in being ruled out through injury. Callum Robinson, meanwhile, is absent having tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has been named in the English team, with Declan Rice among the substitutes. Former Irish U19 international Michael Keane also starts in defence, along with Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings.

England look set to play a 3-4-3, with Reece James and Bukayo Saka at wing back and Mason Mount and Harry Winks in midfield.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line, with Grealish and Jason Sancho in support.

Ireland haven’t lost to England since 1985, though have beaten them only twice in history: at Goodison Park in 1949 and, of course, at Euro ’88.

Were Ireland to win tonight, it would be their first ever victory at Wembley.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm, and is live on RTE Two.