Dublin: 3 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Irish trio feature as Arsenal overcome Liverpool

Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey were all in action tonight.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 11:06 PM
Liverpool's Melissa Lawley (left) and Arsenal's Katie McCabe (right) battle for the ball.
Image: Nigel French
Liverpool's Melissa Lawley (left) and Arsenal's Katie McCabe (right) battle for the ball.
Liverpool's Melissa Lawley (left) and Arsenal's Katie McCabe (right) battle for the ball.
Image: Nigel French

IRISH INTERNATIONALS Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey all featured as Arsenal edged Liverpool 3-2 in tonight’s Women’s Super League encounter at Deva Stadium.

It was McCabe and Quinn’s team who came out on top, as the Gunners’ win saw them reduce the gap on leaders Man City to three points.

Rinsola Babajide gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead before Arsenal responded with goals from Vivianne Miedema and  Jordan Nobbs.

Rachel Furness drew Liverpool level on the brink of half-time, before Dutch international and WSL top scorer Miedema grabbed the winner — her 16th of the season — with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

Arsenal’s victory was marred by an injury to England international Beth Mead, who was forced off early in the second half.

The result leaves Liverpool just above the relegation zone in 11th, having picked up just six points this season.

