Crystal Palace sweep past Aston Villa to reach FA Cup final

CRYSTAL PALACE REACHED the FA Cup final for the first time in nine years as Ismaïla Sarr’s double and a rocket from Eberechi Eze sealed a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday.

Oliver Glasner’s side took the lead in the semi-final through Eze’s long-range blast before Sarr netted twice in the second half.

Advertisement

In the final on 17 May, Palace will face Nottingham Forest or Manchester City, who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday.

The Eagles have never won the FA Cup, losing their two final appearances against Manchester United in 2016 and 1990.

Villa, who last won the FA Cup in 1957, were hoping to make the final for the first time since 2015.

But Unai Emery’s team produced a dismal display and will have to settle for fighting to qualify for the Champions League via a top five finish in the Premier League.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2025