Folau says he has 'a lot of rugby left' despite sacking

WALLABIES STAR Israel Folau said today he was considering “all potential avenues” after being sacked for homophobic comments, stating “I still have a lot of rugby left in me”.

The devoutly Christian fullback was fired for breaching Rugby Australia’s code of conduct after saying on social media that “hell awaits” gay people and others he deems sinners.

“I believe I still have a lot of rugby left in me and the potential impact of Rugby Australia’s decision on my reputation and my career is substantial,” he said in a statement.

“Ultimately, I need to do what is best for my family, my teammates and the fans, so I am considering all potential avenues open to me.”

