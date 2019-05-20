This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Folau says he has 'a lot of rugby left' despite sacking

The Wallabies confirmed the sacking of the the star fullback last week.

By AFP Monday 20 May 2019, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,195 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4642987
Israel Folau: considering options.
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Israel Folau: considering options.
Israel Folau: considering options.
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

WALLABIES STAR Israel Folau said today he was considering “all potential avenues” after being sacked for homophobic comments, stating “I still have a lot of rugby left in me”.

The devoutly Christian fullback was fired for breaching Rugby Australia’s code of conduct after saying on social media that “hell awaits” gay people and others he deems sinners.

“I believe I still have a lot of rugby left in me and the potential impact of Rugby Australia’s decision on my reputation and my career is substantial,” he said in a statement.

“Ultimately, I need to do what is best for my family, my teammates and the fans, so I am considering all potential avenues open to me.”

 - © AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie