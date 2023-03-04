Israel Olatunde among Irish trio to progress at European Indoors

IRELAND’S FASTEST MAN Israel Olatunde was among a trio to progress at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul today.

Darragh McElhinney (3000m) and Sarah Lavin (60m hurdles) also advanced to the next rounds of their respective events on day three of the competition.

UCD AC athlete Olatunde earned one of the automatic qualification spots for this afternoon’s semi-finals of the 60m with a time of 6.68, which saw him secure a fourth-place finish in the early morning heats.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to build on excellent recent form that saw him break the Irish indoor 60m record with a 6.57 last month, with his 60m semi-final due to start at 3.45pm today, while he will be hoping to also appear in the final later at 5.55pm.

Fellow UCD AC athlete McElhinney finished fourth in the men’s 3000m witha time of 7.51.11.

It means he will now compete in Sunday afternoon’s medal decider.

Meanwhile, world Indoor finalist Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) booked her spot in tomorrow’s 60m hurdles semi-finals (7am) with an 8.03 performance, finishing second in the process.

There were some encouraging displays from Irish athletes on Friday too, with Kate O’Connor and Luke McCann securing top-10 finishes in their respective finals.

You can view the full results here and all Irish times here.