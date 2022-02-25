Membership : Access or Sign Up
Italy hand first start to 20-year-old Marin for Sunday's clash with Ireland

The Benetton out-half has been selected at centre for the Six Nations fixture at the Aviva Stadium.

By Paul Dollery Friday 25 Feb 2022, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,071 Views 0 Comments
Leonardo Marin on duty with Benetton.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

LEONARDO MARIN WILL make his first start for Italy in Sunday’s Six Nations fixture against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3.00pm, Virgin Media One].

The 20-year-old was introduced as a replacement for his side’s defeats to France and England earlier in the campaign.

Marin, who normally operates at out-half for Benetton, has been named at inside centre for the meeting with Andy Farrell’s team.

The introduction of Marin – who replaces Marco Zanon – is one of three changes made by head coach Kieran Crowley from Italy’s loss to England a fortnight ago.

Pierre Bruno will start on the wing in place of Federico Mori, while Giovanni Pettinelli gets the nod at blindside flanker at the expense of Braam Steyn.

Italy (v Ireland):

  • 15. Edoardo Padovani (Benetton)
  • 14. Pierre Bruno (Zebre Parma)
  • 13. Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton)
  • 12. Leonardo Marin (Benetton)
  • 11. Montanna Ioane (Benetton)
  • 10. Paolo Garbisi (Montpellier)
  • 9. Stephen Varney (Gloucester)
  • 1. Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Parma)
  • 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi (Benetton)
  • 3. Pietro Ceccarelli (Brive)
  • 4. Niccolò Cannone (Benetton)
  • 5. Federico Ruzza (Benetton)
  • 6. Giovanni Pettinelli (Benetton)
  • 7. Michele Lamaro (Benetton – captain)
  • 8. Toa Lalafihi (Benetton)

Replacements:

  • 16. Epalahame Faiva (Benetton)
  • 17. Ivan Nemer (Benetton)
  • 18. Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton)
  • 19. David Sisi (Zebre Parma)
  • 20. Manuel Zuliani (Benetton)
  • 21. Braam Steyn (Benetton)
  • 22. Alessandro Fusco (Fiamme Oro/Zebre Parma)
  • 23. Marco Zanon (Benetton)

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

