Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

Italy beat Hungary for consolation of Nations League final-four

Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring.

By Press Association Monday 26 Sep 2022, 10:21 PM
16 minutes ago 408 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876939
Giacomo Raspadori.
Image: AP/PA Images
Giacomo Raspadori.
Giacomo Raspadori.
Image: AP/PA Images

ITALY, WHO WILL miss a second consecutive World Cup, again found consolation in Europe as they won 2-0 in Budapest on Monday to edge Hungary for first place in their Nations League group.

Giacomo Raspadori, who scored the winner against England on Friday, poked the ball home after Wilfried Gnonto had pounced on a poor Hungarian back pass to give Italy the lead in the 27th minute.

“We needed these matches to restore enthusiasm, even if the World Cup remains an open wound and we can not go back,” said Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“We have to start again, we have to do it for all of Italy.”

Hungary, who started the final round of games top of Group A3, fought hard but Donnarumma made two miraculous saves in quick succession in the 50th minute from Loic Nego and Adam Szalai.

Two minutes later, Federico Dimarco met a Bryan Cristante cross at the back post to smash in his first international goal and Italy’s 1,500th.

Donnarumma produced another outstanding to keep out a header from Callum Styles (55th).

Italy held on to follow the Netherlands and Croatia into the Nations League final four scheduled for June 2023.

“We were excellent for 70 minutes, the last 20 I didn’t like too much,” said Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

“We’re happy, it’s important to have reached the Nations League final four for the second time.”

Spain or Portugal meet on Tuesday to decide the last ticket for a chance to succeed France as champion.

Italy, who fell to a low point in March, less than a year after their Euro 2020 title, when they failed to qualify for the World Cup, have a another European final tournament to look forward to.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Hungary’s surprising run through the group had recalled some of the triumphs of the feats of the Magic Magyars of the 1950s.

They gained a first competitive victory over Germany since 1954 and a first win away to England since 1954 but still have not beaten Italy since 1955.

The defeat also brought to an end the international career of Hungary captain Adam Szalai, who had said he is retiring from international football at 34 and received an ovation as he went off after 75 minutes.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie