BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Scotland make it four wins in-a-row with hard-fought victory against Italy

Franco Smith’s men will be gutted to have come up short of a win over the Scots in Florence.

By AFP Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 2:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,930 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5266818

Italy 17

Scotland 28

SCOTLAND MADE IT four wins in succession with a hard-fought 28-17 bonus-point win over Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup in Florence on Saturday. 

duhan-van-der-merwe-celebrates-scoring-a-try-with-stuart-mcinally Scotland celebrate Duhan van der Merwe's try. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

The Scots played on the back foot for most of a first half which saw tries for Italy fullback Matteo Minozzi and Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

But after slipping 14-7 down early in the second half, Gregor Townsend’s side hit back with tries from prop Zander Fagerson, lock Scott Cummings, and replacement hooker George Turner to complete the win.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Italy’s 20-year-old fly-half Paolo Garbisi fired over four penalties but missed both conversions.  

With the France v Fiji matched called off because of coronavirus, Scotland lead Group B. Their next match is against France next week while Italy are due to face the afflicted Fijians.

© – AFP, 2020 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie