Scotland make it four wins in-a-row with hard-fought victory against Italy

Italy 17

Scotland 28

SCOTLAND MADE IT four wins in succession with a hard-fought 28-17 bonus-point win over Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup in Florence on Saturday.

Scotland celebrate Duhan van der Merwe's try. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

The Scots played on the back foot for most of a first half which saw tries for Italy fullback Matteo Minozzi and Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

But after slipping 14-7 down early in the second half, Gregor Townsend’s side hit back with tries from prop Zander Fagerson, lock Scott Cummings, and replacement hooker George Turner to complete the win.

Italy’s 20-year-old fly-half Paolo Garbisi fired over four penalties but missed both conversions.

With the France v Fiji matched called off because of coronavirus, Scotland lead Group B. Their next match is against France next week while Italy are due to face the afflicted Fijians.

