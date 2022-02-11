Membership : Access or Sign Up
Italy's Crowley makes three changes for England

Bordeaux-Begles winger Federico Mori comes in for Tommaso Menoncello.

Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

ITALY HEAD COACH Kieran Crowley has made three changes for this weekend’s Six Nations game with Italy, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) announced on Friday.

Bordeaux-Begles winger Federico Mori comes in for Tommaso Menoncello, who made his debut in last Sunday’s opening loss to France.

Among the forwards South African-born Braam Steyn replaces Sebastian Negri at blindside flanker and tight-head prop Pietro Ceccarelli is in for Tiziano Pasquali for Sunday’s fixture in Rome.

“The match against France gave us indications on our work done so far,” Crowley said.

“With the right attitude and greater precision we have the possibility to continue on our path of growth,” he added.

Prop Cherif Traore, lock David Sisi and scrum-half Alessandro Fusco are the new faces on the bench.

Italy team (15-1)

Edoardo Padovani; Federico Mori, Juan Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro (capt), Braam Steyn; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Epalahame Faiva, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Leonardo Marin

