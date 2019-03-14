This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Benetton youngster handed debut as Italy aim to avoid fourth Six Nations whitewash in a row

Marco Zanon, 21, will start at centre against France on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 1:24 PM
28 minutes ago 1,021 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4541741
Marco Zanon receives the man-of-the-match award after Benetton's win against Scarlets in the Pro14 last month.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Marco Zanon receives the man-of-the-match award after Benetton's win against Scarlets in the Pro14 last month.
Marco Zanon receives the man-of-the-match award after Benetton's win against Scarlets in the Pro14 last month.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

ITALY HEAD COACH Conor O’Shea has named 21-year-old Benetton centre Marco Zanon in his side for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with France [KO 12.30pm, Virgin Media One].

Zanon will be making his international debut, after O’Shea made five changes to the side that was comprehensively beaten by England last weekend.

Michele Campagnaro, who was injured in the first half of the defeat at Twickenham, is replaced in midfield by Zanon.

The other four adjustments have been made to the pack. Tiziano Pasquali and Leonardo Ghiraldini return to the front row in place of Simone Ferrari and Luca Bigi. David Sisi is recalled to the second row at the expense of Dean Budd. In the back row, Gloucester’s Jake Polledri replaces Sebastian Negri.

The meeting with France offers Italy a final opportunity to avoid a fourth consecutive Six Nations whitewash by picking up their first championship win under Conor O’Shea. Their last victory in the competition came against Scotland in 2015.

Italy (v France):

15. Jayden Hayward (Benetton)
14. Edoardo Padovani (Zebre)
13. Marco Zanon (Benetton)
12. Luca Morisi (Benetton)
11. Angelo Esposito (Benetton)
10. Tommaso Allan (Benetton)
9. Tito Tebaldi (Benetton)

8. Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais — captain)
7. Jake Polledri (Gloucester)
6. Abraham Jurgens Steyn (Benetton)
5. Federico Ruzza (Benetton)
4. David Sisi (Zebre)
3. Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton)
2. Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse)
1. Andrea Lovotti (Zebre)

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi (Benetton)
17. Cherif Traore (Benetton)
18. Simone Ferrari (Benetton)
19. Alessandro Zanni (Benetton)
20. Sebastian Negri (Benetton)
21. Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre)
22. Ian McKinley (Benetton)
23. Luca Sperandio (Benetton) 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    Eddie Jones makes four changes to England team to face Scotland
    CHELTENHAM
    LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 2 review: Wherever you start, you have to finish with Jamie Codd
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    IRELAND
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie