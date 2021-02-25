Italy team announced for Saturday's clash with Ireland

THE ITALY TEAM for Saturday’s Six Nations game against Ireland in Rome [KO 2.15pm] has been unveiled.

Head coach Franco Smith has selected the same XV that started in their 41-18 loss to England at Twickenham on 13 February.

However, there are four changes to the bench, with Cherif Traore, Maxime Mbanda, Callum Braley and Mattia Bellini added to the replacements instead of Danilo Fischetti, Federico Ruzza, Guglielmo Palazzani and Tomasso Allan.

Hooker Luca Bigi will captain the Azzurri, who suffered a 50-17 defeat in their last meeting with Ireland, which took place in Dublin back in October.

Italy:

15. Jacopo Trulla

14. Luca Sperandio

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Carlo Canna

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Stephen Varney

1. Andrea Lovotti

2. Luca Bigi (captain)

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Marco Lazzaroni

5. David Sisi

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Johan Meyer

8. Michele Lamaro

Replacements:

16. Gianmarco Lucchesi

17. Cherif Traore

18. Giosue Zilocchi

19. Niccolo Cannone

20. Maxime Mbanda

21. Callum Braley

22. Federico Mori

23. Mattia Bellini