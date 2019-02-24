LIVE: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TEAM NEWS: Conor O’Shea has made five changes ahead of today’s showdown. Benetton scrum-half Tito Tebaldi has been passed fit to feature for the first time in this year’s championship, so he’ll start at half-back alongside clubmate Tommaso Allan.

The four other changes are in the pack, from which captain Sergio Parisse will be absent after picking up a concussion while on duty with Stade Francais last weekend.

Flanker Sebastian Negri has also been ruled out due to illness, so Maxime Mbandà and Jimmy Tuivaiti are drafted into the back row, with Braam Steyn moving across to take Parisse’s number eight shirt.

Federico Ruzza comes into the second row at the expense of David Sisi, while Andrea Lovotti has recovered from the flu to start at loosehead prop instead of Nicola Quaglio.

Toulouse hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini has been handed the skipper’s armband.

Italy:

15. Jayden Hayward (Benetton)
14. Edoardo Padovani (Zebre)
13. Michele Campagnaro (Wasps)
12. Luca Morisi (Benetton)
11. Angelo Esposito (Benetton)
10. Tommaso Allan (Benetton)
9. Tito Tebaldi (Benetton)

1. Andrea Lovotti (Zebre)
2. Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse — captain)
3. Simone Ferrari (Benetton)
4. Federico Ruzza (Benetton)
5. Dean Budd (Benetton)
6. Jimmy Tuivaiti (Zebre)
7. Maxime Mbandà (Zebre)
8. Braam Steyn (Benetton)

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi (Benetton)
17. Cherif Traoré (Benetton)
18. Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton)
19. David Sisi (Zebre)
20. Alessandro Zanni (Benetton)
21. Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre)
22. Ian McKinley (Benetton)
23. Tommaso Castello (Zebre)

It’s a warm and sunny afternoon in Rome and our man on the ground Murray Kinsella has been soaking up all the pre-match build-up ahead of today’s game.

“Ireland’s players joined the influx of tourists in checking out the Trevi Fountain, Piazza di Spagna and some of the other hotspots in the Italian capital yesterday,” he writes. “But Joe Schmidt’s men are really here for business.

“After a stuttering start to their Six Nations, Ireland are ready to click into their most confident gear and find the attacking “flow” that has eluded them so far. 

“Schmidt has made four changes to his starting team but all come in the forward pack and his hope is that an unchanged backline built around the highly-experienced Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray can cut loose at Stadio Olimpico.”

You can read Murray’s preview in full here.

Good afternoon everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Six Nations clash in Rome between Italy and Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico.

Spirits were low after an opening weekend defeat at the hands of Eddie Jones’ England in Dublin — Joe Schmidt relinquishing a proud, unbeaten home record in the Six Nations — and a hard-fought victory in Murrayfield also failed to inspire an overwhelming sense of confidence.

However, following yesterday’s dramatic, pulsating affair between Wales and England in Cardiff, Ireland have fresh optimism in spades heading into today’s clash in the Italian capital. Josh Adams’ late, great try means Ireland’s hopes of retaining the Six Nations have been given a massive boost this weekend.

Schmidt has enjoyed an impressive record against Conor O’Shea’s men and, bar that 2013 hiccup, Ireland have been all but untroubled in this fixture over the course of the last five years. A bonus-point win is tipped by many today, but by no means guaranteed, the Ireland head coach has warned.

Moran and Katie Conlon Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Schmidt makes four changes from that gritty victory in Murrayfield two weeks ago, with the Ireland head coach opting against making wholesale changes, but instead fielding yet another strong starting lineup for today’s clash in Rome.

Sean Cronin (making his first Six Nations start), Dave Kilcoyne, Ultan Dillane and Jordi Murphy are all in, with skipper Rory Best, Cian Healy, James Ryan and Jack Conan all given the weekend off ahead of a crunch meeting with France in Dublin in a fortnight’s time.

Aside from that, it’s as you were. It’s an impressive lineup for a fixture which now reclaims a whole lot more significance after yesterday’s drama at the Principality Stadium, with Ireland’s hopes of retaining the Six Nations firmly reignited. Looking back when the winners’ medals are handed out on the eve of St Patrick’s Day, this weekend could prove absolutely crucial.

Stick with us, action gets underway at the Olimpico in just over an hour’s time.

