'The anthem was quite emotional, that got to me a good bit'

JACK BOYLE WAS on his way to the post-match function at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday when he stopped for a chat.

Fresh from his Ireland debut, he knew the next big test was performing a song after receiving his cap.

He had decided to give the Wild Rover a go. You might have seen the video that did the rounds on social media.

“Short and sharp,” was Boyle’s reasoning for picking the folk song.

The same could be said of his bow in international rugby. The 22-year-old’s cameo was short as he got nine minutes to make an impression but his impact was sharp.

He showed up strongly from the off, providing a few tackles in the defensive set that ended with Ireland denying Ellis Mee in the left corner. Boyle then teamed up with Finlay Bealham to win a crucial scrum penalty that lifted the siege.

The Leinster man was also part of the excellent counter-ruck turnover penalty that allowed Ireland to move 27-18 ahead and seal their win with two minutes left.

“I just tried to prepare myself as best as possible for whatever minute I was going to be called upon,” said Boyle. “Luckily, I got on in the end and added a bit to the win in the end.

“The anthem was quite emotional, the lid closed at the Principality. That got to me a good bit, but it was unbelievably enjoyable. Even coming on there for 10 minutes, the want that everybody had, the ruthlessness and the level that people get to. That’s something you strive to get to.”

Boyle played the closing nine minutes of Ireland's win. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

He particularly enjoyed the scrum penalty, which came after Ireland had struggled at the set-piece in the opening half.

Boyle had been watching the scrum battle unfold alongside veteran loosehead Cian Healy, the pair of them assessing what was going on before Ireland turned the tide.

“It was brilliant actually, yeah,” said Boyle. “Me and Church were having a few conversations on the sideline and thankfully his 20 years of experience and expertise came off.

“It was messy, they were kind of pre-engaging at times. Sometimes it was hitting the deck, putting it in the referee’s hands. We stuck to our process, me and Finlay had that conversation at half time and thankfully it worked.”

Healy – who presented him his cap – has been a brilliant mentor for Boyle, as have Andrew Porter and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong. They’ve been showing him the ropes and guiding him through his development as a loosehead.

The arrival of experienced French international Rabah Slimani at Leinster has also been good for him, with Boyle having been in touch with the popular tighthead last week to let him know he was in the Ireland matchday 23.

Of course, the presence of Porter and Healy has meant fewer minutes for Boyle in Leinster and Ireland colours than might otherwise have been the case.

“I suppose I’d always back myself,” said Boyle. “I always expected myself to be playing the big games, playing in Europe with Leinster and I suppose playing well in the Principality here in the Six Nations.

Boyle did well off the bench. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a mix of respecting the lads ahead of you. Church has obviously been an unbelievable player and servant and Andrew Porter is one of the best in the world literally.

“So it’s a balance of learning off them but at the same time competing and putting your best foot forward to get a spot.”

Now the promising loosehead hopes he can kick on with Ireland by being part of the 23 to face France in their huge round four clash in Dublin.

Boyle believes there is more to come for him in this Six Nations and into the future.

“Any young lad in Ireland, in the position I was in anyway, strives to play for Ireland.

“So many people come up short, but I’m incredibly grateful and lucky to get there in the end.

“There’s a lot of thanks I’ve to give to coaches, to family and friends, coaches along the way for ll the sacrifices they’ve made.”