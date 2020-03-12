This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jack Byrne scoops Player of the Month award for February

Jordan Flores finished second, having scored that stunning goal against Shamrock Rovers.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 3:11 PM
Jack Byrne poses with his award.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Jack Byrne has been announced as the SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for February. 

Byrne is in contention for a place in the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia last month having made a strong start to the domestic season, scoring three times for a Rovers side who top the table with five wins from five. 

Byrne won the award ahead of Jordan Flores (second) and team-mate Graham Burke (third.) 

“We’ve carried on the form of last season into this year,” Byrne said. “It’s been a while since we’ve lost a game so we’re really happy at the moment. We’ve started well, but that’s all it is and we have a long way to go.

“I think we’re in a better place than we were last year as the manager has had more time to work with the squad but we’re not stupid and we know there’s a bit more pressure on us now. We probably got away with a bit more last season because we were a new group.

“We’ve gone on to win the cup and now we’re looking to go one step further, but it’s early days and Dundalk are the champions for a reason. They’re a top side with a top manager and we have respect for them, but we know we need to close that gap to less than what it was last year

“I’m happy that people are recognising my performances with the award. I probably would have given it to Burkey myself because scoring five goals in one game is some achievement no matter what level you’re playing at. “

The injury didn’t help him but I’m proud to collect this for the club.”

Byrne has now won the award three times, having previously claimed it in March and July of last year.  

